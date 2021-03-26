The conversation around hockey fights in the NHL has shifted

Fighting’s back.
That’s the story, at least. That fighting was on its way out in the NHL, but has returned because the temporary divisional alignments have turned the regular season into a six-month-long Thanksgiving dinner. If you had to listen to your brother-in-law explain to you how to do your job for that long, you’d punch him, too.
“When you play the same teams over and over again, those things are bound to happen,” Calgary Flame Milan Lucic, one of the real maestros of this art, said recently.
The numbers don’t bear out the return-to-Thunderdome hypothesis. Fighting is up, but only relative to the most recent seasons. Right now, the NHL is averaging 0.21 fights a game, according to data from HockeyFights.com.
That’s a smidge more than last season (0.18) and the season before (0.19), but less than every other season before that. Far, far less than it was at its height in, say, 2008-09 (0.60).
When people talk about the increase in fighting they use words like “feel” – as in, it “feels” like there’s more fighting. There isn’t. Not appreciably. So what’s changed?
What’s different is the conversation around fighting. All of a sudden, you can have one without being yelled at.
“When you’re carrying a weapon in a sport where you can equal things up once in a while, I think [fighting] does help the game,” Flames coach Darryl Sutter said the other day, when asked about the increase.
That sounds like a reasonable position to me. Nobody kicked up a fuss when Sutter said it. Had he tried it a few years ago – during the height of the moral panic over fighting – it would’ve been a headline.
As it turns out, this is the rare instance where given enough time and forbearance, everyone got what they wanted.
After a series of high-profile tragedies, the NHL needed to get rid of the goon. Not just the players who qualified as goons, but the entire concept. No more human tanks on skates. No more guys who maintained good stick discipline because if they took their sticks off the ice, they’d fall over.
The NHL got what it wanted, and in incredibly short order. A few rule tweaks and all of a sudden small and fast became an optimized skillset, rather than a hurdle to overcome.
At the same time, it was clear that players did not want fighting gone altogether. It’s not that anyone said that. It’s that no active players joined the anti-fighting crusade.
Given a million chances to do so – begged by some to do so – the likes of Sidney Crosby refused to go that far. The current generation of NHL stars spoke with their silence.
For a few years, there was a détente between the two camps. Fighting dipped precipitously. Everyone agreed to stop talking about the problem. It’s a remarkably effective way of overcoming problems that works even better nowadays because, a) the maximum attention span of the internet is one week, and, b) no one tries it any more.
After a couple more years, the fighter returned. He didn’t look like the old fighter. The perfected version of this new fighter might be Tom Wilson.
The Washington Capitals forward has goon-adjacent qualities. He’s enormous. He patrols the ice like a shark – best not to look directly at him. But he can also skate a bit and reliably score 20 goals.
For just a moment there, as many teams scrubbed the aggro out of their rosters, while a few stuck with one or two competent pugilists, the advantage of having a Wilson became enormous.
The Toronto Maple Leafs would be a good example of what happens when you do not have a bonafide intimidator in your lineup. You do all right in the regular season, and get sand kicked in your face in the playoffs.
Not so long ago, the Leafs seemed proud of this hole in their roster. They couldn’t talk up their “speed” and “skill” enough. They were applauded outside the game for their progressive approach to creating a kinder, gentler NHL.
But after they’d had their lunch money stolen a couple of times, they began signing the sort of guy you absolutely do not want to spill beer on in a crowded bar. The new-look Leafs don’t fight a lot, but they are now staffed in a way that makes fighting possible.
No one wants a goon, but everyone wants a deterrent. That’s the solution the NHL arrived at.
The result is predictable. If you hire guys, in part, because they are good with their fists, they’re going to use them once in a while. They’re not stupid. They know what side their bread is buttered on.
So for all the talk right now about “frustration,” the professional hockey fight has also returned.
Exhibit A: Thursday’s Blues-Wild game. Just before the opening faceoff, Brayden Schenn and Ryan Hartman had a quick nose-to-nose convo. Their gloves were off as the puck hit the ice. Once the fight was done, a little shoulder pat from Schenn. This amiability continued in the penalty box, as the two appeared to have a good-natured back and forth.
Afterward, Schenn name-checked St. Louis legend Bob Plager, who died in a car accident on Wednesday: “I guess I got five [minutes] for Bobby tonight.”
This was a textbook tactical fight – a “give the boys a jump” sort of thing – not the result of bad tempers. That is the exact sort of fight the NHL set out to eliminate.
The difference is that the fighters involved aren’t Ivan Drago types. They do this sort of thing occasionally, but not for a living. That’s the new red line of acceptability. As long as you don’t cross it, everyone will go about their business as though nothing’s happening.
Wisely, the NHL isn’t talking about any of this. It must have known it could never eliminate fighting (whatever that means, because fighting hasn’t been “eliminated” in baseball, either). The best the league could hope for is a socially acceptable equilibrium. All the excitement of a big tilt, minus the human wreckage years later. You can’t do it with rules. You have to trust the players to sort it out themselves. And they have.
Full credit to all involved here. You don’t often see a bottom-up solution in sports any more, but this is one of them. They have begun to find that balance.
The numbers on fighting haven’t changed much. So maybe that’s what “feels” different.