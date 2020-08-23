The Mike Milbury mess shows hockey’s inherent problems are still prevalent

Open this photo in gallery Don Cherry, photographed in Toronto on March 01, 2014, was fired for on-air, anti-immigrant remarks from the "Hockey Night in Canada" program. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

When the NHL drew up its protocols for how to safely execute a 24-team, two-month playoff amid a raging global pandemic, it spent tens of millions of dollars to ensure that an unpredictable, pesky little pathogen couldn’t slip into its pair of hub-city bubbles and torpedo its hopes for a pristine, triumphant return.

And then it let Mike Milbury walk right in.

Over the weekend, NBC Sports threw its veteran studio analyst overboard for an offensive comment he’d made during a broadcast last Thursday night. It was a vintage Milbury remark – oblivious, needlessly alienating, and only tangentially related to the actual game of hockey – and therefore hardly surprising. But in an instant, it brought the NHL back down to earth, reminding everyone that hockey has inherent problems.

Over the past month, it’s been easy to forget how rough the main 2019-20 season had been for the sport, reputationally speaking.

So, take a moment to recall. Don Cherry kicked off hockey’s annus horribilis when, in his annual Remembrance Day Coach’s Corner spot, he spoke resentfully of newcomers to Canada, accusing “you people” who “love our way of life … our milk and honey,” of not even honouring veterans by purchasing fundraising poppies.

Within three days, he was gone, but the toxic cloud he had emitted helped ignite months of overlapping and intensifying conversations about hockey’s ugly culture.

Sometimes, it felt like an exorcism that was decades in the making. CTV host Jess Allen spoke of the hockey-playing “bullies” she’d encountered in university. After the Toronto Maple Leafs fired head coach Mike Babcock, players from around the league came forward to share their traumatic experiences with him, including one who called him “the worst person I’ve ever met.”

Then, after former NHL prospect Akim Aliu began sharing appalling stories of the racism and abuse he had endured while coming up through the ranks, his former minor-league coach, Bill Peters, was fired from his position as head coach of the Calgary Flames. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman pledged action on diversity and inclusion, telling the media: “We want hockey to be a place where people are comfortable and that they can be included, no matter who they are and what their backgrounds are.”

When COVID-19 arrived, you could almost hear the sighs of relief from the NHL’s head office: Sure, there was a pandemic gripping the world, but at least people were going to talk about something other than hockey’s toxic culture for awhile.

During the pause, the sport started to find its footing. In June, two weeks after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, seven current and former NHL players, led by Aliu and Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks, formed the Hockey Diversity Alliance in an effort to help “eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey.” And when the league began playing games in its Edmonton and Toronto bubbles, signs in the arenas carried slogans such as #WeSkateForBlackLives and #WeSkateForEquality.

If hockey hadn’t actually caught up to the rest of the sports world – “Black Lives Matter” was only occasionally on the Jumbotrons – the moves still seemed a big leap forward for a league that was traditionally allergic to public expressions of politics.

And then along came Milbury, who had never quite realized the freewheeling manner that served him well for 12 seasons as an NHL player and six years as a head coach could be fatal in his role as a commentator, where he sat in front of a live mic with no one to save him from himself. He’d had scrapes before, including in 2009, when, as a commentator on CBC’s Hockey Night in Canada, he twice complained that a ban on fighting would lead to the “pansification” of the league. But he always emerged unscathed; like Cherry, he had every reason to believe he was untouchable (though the CBC ended up banning that particular word).

But then, during the final game between the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals on Thursday, NBC’s Brian Boucher suggested the NHL bubble “was a terrific environment” for players who enjoyed the focused experience of being with their teammates 24/7. To which Milbury added approvingly: “Not even any women here to disrupt your concentration.”

Oy. The reaction was swift and outraged, from women and men alike – but especially women, who are more directly affected by the retrograde belief system outlined by Milbury (and, it must be said, shared by others, such as U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence, who dares never eat alone with a woman other than his wife, lest the temptation be too great). ESPN reporter Sarah Spain tweeted, “Milbury’s comment insults women [nothing more than a distraction] AND men [incapable of not being distracted],” adding, “It’s a tired old trope.”

It was just Milbury’s latest and ugliest misstep during these playoffs. When Tuukka Rask left the Toronto bubble a week ago, explaining in a statement, “there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family,” Milbury felt it was a good opportunity to question the Boston goalie’s commitment to his team. “I would not have done it, the rest of the league’s players have not done it,” he said. (A few days later, the Bruins’ GM confirmed rumours that Rask had gone home to deal with a family emergency.)

Around the same time, fans also roasted Milbury for tweeting out a picture of the CN Tower and referring to it as the “Space Needle” – which is, of course, in Seattle.

On Friday afternoon, the NHL tweeted that it “condemns the insensitive and insulting comment” Milbury had made about women, and insisted it “did not reflect the NHL’s values and commitment to making our game more inclusive and welcoming to all.”

Milbury issued a statement of contrition. Still, NBC benched him for Friday’s games and then on Saturday afternoon tweeted a statement from him announcing he had decided to “step away from my role at NBC Sports for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs,” because – well, because he didn’t want to disrupt the athletes’ concentration.

This is exactly the sort of distraction the NHL doesn’t need during its marquee event, reminding both current and potential fans how far it still has to go before it finally becomes a sports league that can be taken seriously as a cultural force.

It’s true, both Cherry and Milbury were employed by their respective TV networks, rather than the NHL itself, but Sportsnet and NBC are its broadcast partners, and the league is consulted on most of the important decisions, including on-air talent. If the NHL had wanted Cherry and Milbury gone before this year, it probably could have made it happen.

Then again, the NHL is still trying to figure out what it wants to be. Three years ago, it brought on a senior executive vice-president whose bailiwick includes diversity and inclusion: the league knows it needs to expand its fan base or risk irrelevancy. But it also has a bunch of teams that send a corps of scantily clad young women, known as “ice girls,” onto the rink during TV timeouts to clear the ice with shovels.

In the bubbles, with no fans in the stands, the “girls” have not been needed. It turns out you can clear ice just fine without wearing tight spandex. Maybe next year the league can give that a rest.

