Open this photo in gallery: Vancouver Canucks forwards Pius Suter, left, and J.T. Miller celebrate Suter’s goal against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, on Jan. 2.Bob Frid/Reuters

If you are looking for the origins of the unexpected season the Vancouver Canucks are putting together, it wouldn’t be a stretch to suggest it was the December day in 2021 the club announced that Jim Rutherford was taking over as president of hockey operations.

Only two years earlier Rutherford, who built Stanley Cup champions (three in total) in Carolina and Pittsburgh, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the builder category. The Canucks, meantime, were a mess. Owner Francesco Aquilini knew he had to move on from GM Jim Benning, as fans began to desert a team that seemed to be perpetually flailing despite some promising talent.

Rutherford spent the year after his arrival in Vancouver rebuilding the organization almost from the ground up. He hired Patrik Allvin as his GM. But then on Jan. 22, 2023, Rutherford and Allvin made the move I believe is largely responsible for the team’s recent success – they fired Bruce Boudreau as coach and replaced him with Rick Tocchet.

While it certainly didn’t happen overnight, it is Tocchet who has given the Canucks something they were desperately missing: a solid foundation upon which to build a dependable team game. He’s instilled structure into the team’s play. He talks incessantly about the “staples” that are the essential elements of what the Canucks are all about. He wants a squad that is fast, tough and tenaciousness and this year he’s got one.

He’s made accountability a real thing, not just a word tossed around meaninglessly.

The Canucks got off to a fast start this season, with two wins over Calgary and Edmonton. Then they laid a dud in Game 3 against Philadelphia, a team, back then, that few had any expectations of. On paper, it looked like a sure win for Vancouver except it lost 2-0. The Canucks looked lazy, didn’t pressure and let Philly control play. After the game, Tocchet was furious. He lauded only one player, goalie Thatcher Demko. Everyone else had played lousy, he said. Then Tocchet said something that still reverberates: “Who are we to think we’re anybody?”

That one line underlines an ethos that has now gripped this team. The Canucks’ success is nice and everything, but we are not even halfway through the season, the players will tell you. After wins, there aren’t wild celebrations, but instead a businesslike demeanour. After all, the goal is the Stanley Cup, which is a long ways away.

On Thursday, the Canucks lost to St. Louis 2-1 in the first game of a seven-game trip. They sit first in the Pacific Division with 51 points, two ahead of Stanley Cup defending champion Las Vegas. Vancouver has the fifth-best point total in the league.

While an overall team game has been the foundation of the Canucks’ success – they can roll four lines that are all good – there have been individual performances worth pointing out. Centre J.T. Miller was seventh in league scoring (50 points) after Thursday’s game. Defenceman and captain Quinn Hughes is 10th (46 points) while Swedish centreman Elias Pettersson is 14th with 45 points. And there is Brock Boeser.

There are few players on the Canucks who have benefited more under Tocchet’s guidance than Boeser. A pure goal scorer, Boeser had struggled the previous two seasons, falling well short of his annual target of 30 goals. At one point, things were so bad he thought a change of scenery might be best for him. Few knew the extent to which the decline of his father Duke’s health had been impacting Boeser’s play.

His father, his hero, had dealt with numerous health issues over the past several years, including cancer, Parkinson’s disease and dementia. He died on May 27, 2022. In many ways, it was a relief. The pain was over.

Boeser has since found his groove. He is playing a 200-foot game that Tocchet helped build. He is often on the ice during critical times of the game when defence is imperative. His line with Miller and, whichever winger they are playing with that day, often are matched against the other team’s top line. Boeser is thriving with the responsibility.

He has 24 goals, which puts him fifth overall in the goal-scoring race after Thursday’s games. Barring injury, it’s hard not to see him realistically chasing 40.

The Canucks now have depth the likes of which the organization has seldom seen. This is where Rutherford and Allvin can take a bow. Some of the offseason and in-season moves the team has made have paid off. Bottom-six forward acquisitions such as Teddy Blueger and Sam Lafferty, have been excellent. Lafferty, a speedster picked up from Toronto, has seen time on the first line.

The only true disappointment has been Russian forward Andrei Kuzmenko, who scored 39 goals last season as an NHL rookie. This year he has struggled. He has eight goals and 11 assists. He was a healthy scratch for the fifth time this season on Thursday against St. Louis. He could become trade bait.

Meantime, the defence is as stout as I can remember it. Again, thanks to some wily moves by Allvin in the offseason. The free agent pickups of Ian Cole (Tampa) and Carson Soucy (Seattle) and the in-season trade for rugged, 6-foot-5 Nikita Zadorov from Calgary have helped create one of the best back-ends in the league. Zadorov has been paired with 6-foot-8 Tyler Myers, which has to make them the tallest defensive tandem in the NHL.

Hughes, who is certainly in any Norris Trophy conversation at this point, has helped make a highly effective No. 1 pairing with Filip Hronek, another crafty pickup by Allvin.

Meantime, Demko is a world-class goaltender, certainly one of the tops in the league.

No one believes that Rutherford and Allvin are done trying to improve this team. Which teams become traders will begin coming into sharper focus in the coming weeks. Allvin would undoubtedly prefer to get any move(s) out of the way ahead of the trade deadline when common sense and reason seldom prevails. You have to think Rutherford believes this team could be a Cup contender with another move or two.

All this said, the Canucks still worry many. Despite their success, they have not made believers out of many in the hockey commentariat in this country and elsewhere. Many want to see how the team performs in the second half, which will be notably tougher. They will see a lot more teams in the league’s top 10, instead of those out of playoff contention that they largely feasted on in the first half.

But undoubtedly the team has already accomplished one thing: it has made believers out of the Canucks faithful, many of whom were on the brink of giving up after enduring losing season after losing season.

Just don’t try telling Rick Tocchet how great things are going. After all, who are the Canucks to think they’re anybody – at least not yet.