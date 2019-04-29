The Simpsons under fire for derogatory portrayal of Newfoundlanders in Canadian-themed episode

The hotly anticipated Canadian-themed episode of The Simpsons has opened a can of worms in the country’s easternmost province for a gag depicting its people as seal-clubbing “stupid Newfies.”

The episode, co-written by Canadian Tim Long, features a segment where the character Ralph Wiggum shouts “I’m a Newfie” before beating the head off a stuffed toy seal.

The term “Newfie” is considered a slur by many, with origins implying Newfoundlanders are unintelligent and lazy.

The clip was widely shared on social media as Newfoundlanders and Labradorians shared opinions on the joke, with some shrugging it off and others criticizing it as outdated, lazy stereotyping.

Comedian Mark Critch of CBC’s satirical news show This Hour Has 22 Minutes tweeted about the joke to call it “the lamest, least-interesting `Newfie’ joke I’ve heard.”

In 2013, The Simpsons co-creator Sam Simon visited the province with actor Pamela Anderson to offer a $1-million incentive to help buy out sealing licences.

Separately, the show took aim at the Ottawa Senators. While Lisa Simpson is recovering in a Canadian hospital, an RCMP officer in uniform at her bedside tells her that while in Canada she would be “assigned her own hockey team.”

Lisa responded by crossing her fingers and repeatedly praying “please not Ottawa,” before the Mountie put a Senators cap on her head and apologized for the disappointment.

