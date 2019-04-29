 Skip to main content

Television The Simpsons under fire for derogatory portrayal of Newfoundlanders in Canadian-themed episode

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

The Simpsons under fire for derogatory portrayal of Newfoundlanders in Canadian-themed episode

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Comments

The hotly anticipated Canadian-themed episode of The Simpsons has opened a can of worms in the country’s easternmost province for a gag depicting its people as seal-clubbing “stupid Newfies.”

The episode, co-written by Canadian Tim Long, features a segment where the character Ralph Wiggum shouts “I’m a Newfie” before beating the head off a stuffed toy seal.

The term “Newfie” is considered a slur by many, with origins implying Newfoundlanders are unintelligent and lazy.

Story continues below advertisement

The clip was widely shared on social media as Newfoundlanders and Labradorians shared opinions on the joke, with some shrugging it off and others criticizing it as outdated, lazy stereotyping.

Comedian Mark Critch of CBC’s satirical news show This Hour Has 22 Minutes tweeted about the joke to call it “the lamest, least-interesting `Newfie’ joke I’ve heard.”

In 2013, The Simpsons co-creator Sam Simon visited the province with actor Pamela Anderson to offer a $1-million incentive to help buy out sealing licences.

Separately, the show took aim at the Ottawa Senators. While Lisa Simpson is recovering in a Canadian hospital, an RCMP officer in uniform at her bedside tells her that while in Canada she would be “assigned her own hockey team.”

Lisa responded by crossing her fingers and repeatedly praying “please not Ottawa,” before the Mountie put a Senators cap on her head and apologized for the disappointment.

Opinion: Hockey, Newfoundland and Trudeau: The Simpsons’ lame Canada episode was all crude clichés

Opinion: Glee over The Simpsons ribbing Canada and Justin Trudeau is just sad

Trudeau to be portrayed on Canadian-themed episode of The Simpsons

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter