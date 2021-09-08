 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Hockey

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Theo Fleury’s recent comments on COVID-19 vaccine passports are ‘a stain on his legacy,’ Brandon University says

BRANDON, Man.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Former NHL player Theo Fleury in an undated file photo.

The Canadian Press

Brandon University has issued a statement publicly criticizing former NHLer Theo Fleury for spreading harmful conspiracy theories.

The school in southwestern Manitoba granted Fleury an honorary doctorate in 2015.

Fleury was awarded the degree for “his significant contributions” to combating child sexual abuse.

Story continues below advertisement

Brandon University says Fleury’s recent public statements about COVID-19 vaccine passports are “a stain on his legacy.”

The school issued the statement after Fleury tweeted that vaccine passports would be used by pedophiles to track children.

Fleury has since deleted the tweet.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Canadian Press.

A seven-time NHL all-star, Fleury had 455 goals and 633 assists over 15 seasons with the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers, and Chicago Blackhawks.

In his 2009 memoir “Playing With Fire” he detailed the sexual and emotional abuse he suffered at the hands of coach Graham James while Fleury was playing junior hockey.

After the book was published Fleury filed a complaint with Winnipeg police against James. The former coach pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his abuse of Fleury and his cousin Todd Holt. James was sentenced to two years in prison in 2011.

Story continues below advertisement

Brandon University’s statement issued on Tuesday praised Fleury for “exposing the rot in junior hockey” and for his ongoing support of survivors of child sexual abuse.

However, the school said Fleury’s recent statements were unacceptable.

“We call on Fleury to recognize that he is now a person in a position of authority, and to recognize that his actions as an authority put him in a place where he can cause harm to others,” said the university. “We hope he takes advantage of the resources at his disposal and seeks greater understanding of the science behind the pandemic and the essential public health role of vaccines.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies