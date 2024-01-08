Hockey Canada announced Monday that three Ontario-based members have signed on to the national governing body’s updated dressing room policy.

Hockey Eastern Ontario, Hockey Northwestern Ontario and the Ontario Hockey Federation will implement the Hockey Canada policy starting on Feb. 1.

The updated policy enforces supervision and minimum attire requirements to allow all players on a team to use the same dressing room. It was announced by Hockey Canada before the current season.

However, the three Ontario members maintained their existing policies until it could be confirmed that the new policy was in compliance of a 2016 settlement between Hockey Canada, on behalf of its Ontario members, the Ontario Human Rights Commission and Jesse Thompson.

Thompson, a transgender player from Oshawa, Ont., filed a human rights application against Hockey Canada in 2013. Thompson alleged he was denied access to the boys’ locker room, which exposed him to harassment and bullying.

As part of the 2016 settlement, Hockey Canada and its Ontario members introduced a new policy that ensured players who identify as transgender can use the dressing room corresponding to their gender identity, be addressed by their preferred name and pronoun and have the privacy and confidentiality of their transgender status respected.

Hockey Canada’s updated policy, which applies to all minor hockey teams sanctioned by the national governing body and its member associations, requires that players wear minimum attire in a dressing room when other people are present.

The policy recommends that players arrive at the arena wearing a base layer.

Should a player arrive without a base layer, they’re to get changed in a private area, such as a bathroom stall, before joining the rest of the team in the dressing room and putting on their equipment.

Hockey Canada has said it’s the responsibility of coaches and team staff to ensure players follow the policy.