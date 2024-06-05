Tickets for Stanley Cup final games in Edmonton go on sale today

Tickets go on sale today for the three possible games in Edmonton for the Stanley Cup final.

The Oilers begin the best-of-seven series Saturday night in Florida against the Panthers.

Games 3, 4 and, if necessary, 6 will be in Edmonton.

Tickets are already available on resale sites, but they’re quite pricey.

For Game 3 on June 13, resale sites StubHub and SeatGeek have individual tickets on sale for about $1,300 and higher in the upper deck.

Those who want to sit around the ends of the lower bowl should be prepared to pony up $2,000 to $3,000, with ticket prices rising to more than $4,000 for the prime spots between the blue lines.