Open this photo in gallery: Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia sends Ottawa Senators defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker into goaltender Joonas Korpisalo during the third period. The Senators won 6-2 on Jan. 18, 2024 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Tim Stutzle had a goal and two assists to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Brady Tkachuk, Rourke Chartier, Vladimir Tarasenko and Mathieu Joseph also scored, while Parker Kelly added an empty-net goal for the Senators (16-24-0). Joonas Korpisalo stopped 21 shots.

Ottawa won for just the second time in its last eight games (2-6-0).

Cole Caufield and Michael Pezzetta scored for the Canadiens (19-19-7), who were coming off a 3-2 win against New Jersey on Wednesday night.

Cayden Primeau, making his first start since Jan. 10, made 32 saves.

Montreal, playing its ninth back-to-back, has struggled this season on the tail end of those back-to-backs with a 1-8-0 record this season.

Leading 4-1 to open the third, the Senators didn’t take long to make this one look ugly.

After a turnover at centre ice, Stutzle broke in and made a nice drop pass to Joseph for his seventh of the season.

Kelly added his empty-netter when the Canadiens pulled Primeau with over seven minutes remaining to have the extra-man advantage during a four-on-four.

Pezzetta made it 6-2 by winning a battle for the puck in front late in the third.

Chartier extended the Senators lead midway through the period after jumping on a Bernard-Docker rebound for his second of the season.

The Senators took a 4-1 lead with just over one minute remaining in the second period off a nice passing play that concluded with Tarasenko scoring his 11th of the season.

Ottawa opened the scoring 8:40 into the first when Ridly Greig made a stretch pass to Tkachuk, who wristed a shot far side.

Stutzle made it 2-0 by breaking in on a 2-on-1 and beating Primeau for his first goal in 11 games.

Caufield cut the lead in half at 13:25 when his shot bounced in off Korpisalo’s glove and floated across the goal line.

Notes

Travis Hamonic was a healthy scratch for the Senators ... Josh Norris missed his fourth straight game with a lower body injury ... D Johnathan Kovacevic was a healthy scratch for Montreal.

Up next

Ottawa hosts the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Montreal heads to Boston on Saturday to play the Bruins.