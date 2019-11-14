 Skip to main content

Hockey

TJ Brodie hospitalized after collapsing at Flames practice

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames defenceman TJ Brodie controls the puck during a game at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Sept. 16, 2019.

Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Calgary Flames say defenceman TJ Brodie has been taken to hospital for evaluation after collapsing during a team practice.

Practice was halted when Brodie fell to the ice and was convulsing during a skate earlier today. The defenceman was taken off the ice on a stretcher.

“TJ Brodie experienced an episode on ice at practice today,” the Flames said in a statement. “He is alert and responsive and has been transported to local area hospital for evaluation. We will provide a further update when available.”

Brodie is in his ninth season with the Flames. The native of Chatham, Ont., has eight assists in 21 games this season.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles.
