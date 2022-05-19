Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid and Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk exchange words during the first period in Game 1 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames won 9-6 on May 18, 2022.Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

As far as conflicts go, the first installment of the Battle of Alberta in 31 years was definitely of the Wild West shootout variety. Having scored just 15 goals in a seven-game opening-series win over the Dallas Stars, the Calgary Flames managed more than half that total Wednesday, outdueling their counterparts from up north in a 9-6 Game 1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Matthew Tkachuk had a hat trick and Johnny Gaudreau had three assists as the Pacific Division champions held on to draw first blood in the best-of-seven series. Connor McDavid, the leading scorer in the playoffs, had a goal and three assists for Edmonton to boost his total to 18 points in eight games. Once both teams have had a chance to reload, they will meet again Friday for Game 2.

Strong winds around the Saddledome had forced the cancellation of Wednesday’s Red Lot viewing party in the hours leading up to the game. While that potentially took some of the buzz out of a day that the province of Alberta had waited 31 years for, and had eagerly anticipated ever since Johnny Gaudreau’s overtime series winner against the Dallas Stars set it up, the atmosphere inside the Saddledome was red hot.

Flames legends such as Lanny McDonald were in the crowd, while Matthew Tkachuk’s brother, Brady, the Ottawa Senators winger, was also on hand to help get the party started. Meanwhile the in-house DJ was doing his part to fuel the anticipation, spinning eighties hits such as Phil Collins’s In The Air Tonight, a song that had its heyday just before the Battle of Alberta became a going concern.

Following the morning skates, both teams had denied that the regular-season series – which was tied 2-2 – would have any carryover into the second-round series. Given the intensity of the playoffs, there was widespread denial that there would be any repeat of their most recent matchup, when both teams combined for 14 goals in a 9-5 Calgary win on March 26.

It’s not that either side lacked for firepower. Connor McDavid won his fourth scoring title with a career-best 123 points, while Johnny Gaudreau had finished second with 115. Whether or not both head coaches felt duty bound by any sense of occasion or not, both chose to start their top lines, anchored by four of the top-10 regular-season scorers in the National Hockey League.

However, offence is only half the battle. One of the big questions coming into this series was whether both goaltenders could replicate their form from the first round.

Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom, who was nominated for the Vezina Trophy last week, had given the Flames a strong platform against the Dallas Stars, averaging a playoff-leading 1.53 goals-against average with a .943 save percentage. Mike Smith, in the Edmonton net, had been almost as good, posting a .938 save percentage along with two shutouts, the most in the playoffs through the first round.

That question was answered within the first six minutes and five seconds, and ended with Smith sitting at the end of the Oilers bench with Mikka Koskinen seeing his first playing time of this year’s postseason.

During that spell, the Flames had torched Smith for three goals on just 10 shots, including two inside the first 51 seconds. It went a long way to show that this would be a very different series that Calgary’s opening round against Dallas, where the team had to wait until their third game, with 143 minutes and 40 seconds of game time under its belt, before it scored its third goal of that series.

On the first shot of the game, just 26 seconds in, Elias Lindholm took a pass from Rasmus Andersson, controlled a bobbling puck and wristed it in off the pad of Smith. Gaudreau, the Flames leading playoff scorer, also earned an assist on the play for his ninth point of the postseason.

The lead was doubled just 25 seconds later, when Mikael Backlund passed the puck out from behind the net to Andrew Mangiapane, who beat Smith with the simplest of wrist shots. The two goals inside the opening 51 seconds established a new NHL record for the fastest two goals from the start of a playoff game, bettering two goals in 54 seconds from Mario Lemieux and Rick Tocchet for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1993.

Brett Ritchie completed the opening salvo with an unassisted goal after shrugging Evander Kane off the puck.

However, a Connor McDavid individual effort shortly before the period’s halfway point showed that the Flames wouldn’t have it all their own way.

And so it proved in the second period. After Blake Coleman restored the Flames’ three-goal advantage just 45 seconds in, and increased the margin to 5-1 with his second of the playoffs shortly after, Edmonton started to inch its way back into the contest.

Evan Bouchard started the comeback with a wrist shot past Markstrom from the edge of the faceoff circle, and after Tkachuk boosted Calgary’s lead once more with a power-play marker for second of the playoffs, the Oilers inched their way back.

Two goals from Zach Hyman and another from Leon Draisaitl with 38.1 seconds left in the frame took some of the party atmosphere out of the Saddledome, and had Flames fans on edge entering the final period.

A Kailer Yamamoto goal 1:28 into the third period threatened to grease the wheels for one of the biggest comebacks in NHL playoff history – with only four teams ever having accomplished the feat after trailing by four goals. But a wrist shot from Rasmus Andersson, and a breakaway from Tkachuk, where he seized on a turnover and beat Koskinen through the five-hole, eased the anxiety somewhat. The Flames winger added an empty netter for his first career playoff hat trick, paving the way for a series-opening win.

Markstrom finished with 22 saves on 28 shots, while Koskinen ended with 32 saves on 37 shots.

With both teams combining for just 18 penalty minutes through the first 59 minutes and change, Milan Lucic and Zack Kassian dropped the gloves, while Backlund and Josh Archibald also followed suit just before the final horn.