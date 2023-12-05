Open this photo in gallery: Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk scores against New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators won 6-2 on Dec. 5, 2023.Marc DesRosiers/Reuters

Brady Tkachuk and Vladimir Tarasenko each scored twice to lead the Ottawa Senators to an impressive 6-2 NHL win over the league-leading New York Rangers Tuesday night.

Anton Forsberg was stellar making 33 saves for the Sens, while Claude Giroux and Drake Batherson also scored for the Senators (10-10-0).

Artemi Panarin and K’Andre Miller scored for the Rangers (18-5-1), while Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots.

Trailing 5-2 to start the third period, the Rangers had a great chance to get back in the game with a two-man advantage for 85 seconds but failed to capitalize.

The Rangers, who came into the game with points in 17 of their last 19 (16-2-1), had chances throughout the night, but Forsberg was solid when called upon.

Trailing 2-0 after the first, the Rangers looked to get back in the game and while they had a better second period in the end the Senators led 5-2 after 40 minutes.

Panarin had a power-play goal just 39 seconds into the second to make it 2-1, but Tarasenko regained the two-goal lead with his first in 13 games. Miller got the Rangers right back in it scoring 22 seconds later.

Ottawa made it 4-2 when Batherson buried a Tarasenko rebound. Blake Wheeler looked like he had a sure goal, but Jakob Chychrun batted it out of the air to help Forsberg out.

Tkachuk scored his second late in the period taking a rebound off the back boards and beat Shesterkin short side.

Despite being largely outplayed at times the Senators came out of the first period leading 2-0.

Tkachuk opened the scoring tipping an Artem Zub shot, and with just under two minutes remaining Giroux beat Shesterkin with a wraparound goal.

Ridly Greig returned to the Senators lineup after missing 10 games with a high ankle sprain.

Notes

Thomas Chabot was unable to play as he has been sent for an MRI after sustaining an injury in Saturday’s game against Seattle ... Zac Jones of the Rangers was a healthy scratch.

Up next

Senators: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night.

Rangers: Head to Washington Saturday to take on the Capitals.