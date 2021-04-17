 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Toffoli scores twice as Canadiens beat Flames

Montreal
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Montreal Canadiens right wing Tyler Toffoli celebrates scoring against Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom during the second period at Bell Centre in Montreal on April 16, 2021.

Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Tyler Toffoli scored twice to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 victory over Calgary on Friday that snapped the Flames’ three-game winning streak.

Elias Lindholm scored for the Flames (19-22-3).

Coming off a 4-1 loss to Calgary on Wednesday, the Canadiens (19-13-9) had been feeling the heat from Calgary with the fourth playoff spot in the North Division on the line.

Story continues below advertisement

The Flames arrived on a three-game win streak, and had pulled to within four points of the Canadiens for that fourth spot. The struggling Habs, meanwhile, had lost three of their four previous games.

But backed by another solid performance by Montreal goalie Jake Allen, who stopped 28 shots on the night, Montreal scored first and then held on to win.

Allen put on a show in a scoreless first period at the Bell Centre, turning aside 13 shots from the Flames. The Habs had six shots on net.

Allen made a spectacular diving stick save in the second, stretching across an empty net to just deflect a point-blank shot from Lindholm.

Toffoli scored his 20th of the season at 9:32 of the second off a great feed from Nick Suzuki who circled around the net to find Toffoli.

Montreal’s top scorer finished with a wrist shot past Jacob Markstrom to reach 20 goals in back-to-back seasons, and in five seasons total.

Calgary also hit two posts in the period. Both teams had eight shots on net.

Story continues below advertisement

Lindholm got the equalizer and his 11th goal of the season at 6:30 of the third with a wild swing-around backhand shot that glanced off defenceman Ben Chiarot’s skate and in. Chiarot was playing his first game back after missing 15 with a broken hand, injured during a fight.

Toffoli was credited with the game-winner at 15:45 of the third after deflecting in a pass from Armia over the glove of Markstrom.

The Canadiens and Flames clash three more times this month in Calgary.

The Canadiens announced earlier Friday they’d called up forward Cole Caufield from the AHL’s Laval Rocket and put him on the taxi squad. Caufield, who played for the University of Wisconsin, won the Hobey Baker Award last week as the top player in the NCAA Division 1.

The Canadiens have also called up goalie Cayden Primeau from the Rocket on an emergency basis to back up Allen.

Carey Price missed his sixth straight game with a lower-body injury, and coach Dominique Ducharme told reporters after Friday morning’s skate that he wasn’t ready to return to the lineup.

Story continues below advertisement

Ducharme said Price could play Saturday when the Habs host the Ottawa Senators.

The Flames are at home to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies