dmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen makes a save against Calgary Flames right wing Tyler Toffoli during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames won 3-1 on March 7, 2022.Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Calgary held the NHL’s top producers off the scoresheet and Flames forward Tyler Toffoli scored twice in a 3-1 win over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Johnny Gaudreau contributed an insurance goal and his 50th assist of the season for the Flames (34-14-7), which continued atop the Pacific Division with a 14th win in their last 16 games.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 27 of 28 shots in front of a season-high 17,246 at the Saddledome. The arena holds 19,289.

Devin Shore replied for Edmonton (30-23-4), which remained two points out of a wild-card berth in the Western Conference.

Mikko Koskinen turned away 26 of 29 in the season’s first instalment of the Battle of Alberta at the Saddledome.

A Dec. 23 game in Calgary was rescheduled because a COVID-19 outbreak among the Flames.

The Oilers beat the visiting Flames 5-2 on Oct. 16 and 5-2 on Jan. 22. Their regular-season series concludes March 26 in Calgary.

Edmonton dropped to 7-5-1 since Jay Woodcroft took over as head coach for the fired Dave Tippett on Feb. 10.

Calgary opera singer Stephania Romaniuk sang the Ukrainian anthem before George Canyon’s O Canada on Monday.

It was the second straight home game that the Flames made a gesture of support to a country attempting to repel Russia’s invasion.

The NHL’s co-leaders in points – Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid – didn’t register one Monday.

After a scoreless first period, Calgary led 2-0 on back-to-back Toffoli goals heading into the third.

Shore halved the deficit at 4:57 of the third period, but Gaudreau scoring on a partial breakaway with just under three minutes remaining restored Calgary’s two-goal cushion.

The puck deflected off referee Dan O’Rourke’s leg to Edmonton’s Derek Ryan, whose pass then bounced off the leg of Flames’ defenceman Nikita Zadorov out to Shore to score.

Toffoli, who was stopped on a short-handed breakaway in the first period, collected his sixth and seventh goals for the Flames since he was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in a Feb. 14 trade.

He took a backhand feed from Adam Ruzicka and wired a wrist shot far side on Koskinen at 9:54 of the second period.

The forward from Toronto shovelled a rebound upstairs for a power-play goal at 6:37.

Gaudreau’s assist on Toffoli’s first goal was his sixth in five games.

Markstrom stretched across his crease to rob Brad Malone and also corralled an Evander Kane blast during an Edmonton power-play early in the second period.

Calgary held the fourth-best power-play in the NHL to 0-for-4 in the game and went 1-for-4 with a man advantage.

The Flames are at home Tuesday to the Washington Capitals, who face the Oilers in Edmonton on Wednesday.