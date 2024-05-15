Skip to main content
Toronto forward Natalie Spooner out of PWHL playoffs after suffering knee injury
The Canadian Press

Toronto star forward Natalie Spooner is out for the Professional Women’s Hockey League playoffs with a knee injury.

The PWHL team placed Spooner on long-term injured reserve Wednesday after she collided with Minnesota’s Grace Zumwinkle and fell into the boards in Game 3 of their best-of-five semi-final Monday.

Spooner led the league with 27 points in 24 regular-season games. Her league-leading 20 goals were nine more than the next closest skater.

The 33-year-old from Toronto added one goal and one assist in three playoff games.

In a corresponding move, Toronto activated forward Jess Jones, who played five games during the regular season.

Toronto leads Minnesota 2-1 in the series and can book its ticket to the Walter Cup final with a road win Wednesday night.

“It’s a big loss for us, obviously Natalie has been an important part of our success all year,” PWHL Toronto general manager Gina Kingsbury said in a statement. “We have no doubt Natalie will continue to have an impact on our team, just in a different way.”

