Toronto Maple Leafs appoint 32-year-old Kyle Dubas as general manager

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan, left, and assistant general manager Kyle Dubas at the 2015 NHL Draft at BB&T Center on June 26 in Sunrise, Fla. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs have appointed Kyle Dubas their new general manager.

It’s a promotion for the 32-year-old, who has been the team’s assistant GM since 2014.

The club announced last week that Lou Lamoriello would be transitioning from general manager to a senior adviser role.

More coming.