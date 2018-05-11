 Skip to main content

Toronto Maple Leafs appoint 32-year-old Kyle Dubas as general manager

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan, left, and assistant general manager Kyle Dubas at the 2015 NHL Draft at BB&T Center on June 26 in Sunrise, Fla.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs have appointed Kyle Dubas their new general manager.

It’s a promotion for the 32-year-old, who has been the team’s assistant GM since 2014.

The club announced last week that Lou Lamoriello would be transitioning from general manager to a senior adviser role.

More coming.

