Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) scores a goal against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series on May 10 in Sunrise, Fla.Lynne Sladky/The Associated Press

The Maple Leafs kept their slim playoff hopes alive on Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena.

Toronto now trails 3-1 in the best-of-seven second-round series with Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena on Friday.

William Nylander and Mitch Marner each scored their first goals of the series and rookie goaltender Joseph Woll picked up the win in the first start of his career in the playoffs.

Toronto averted an embarrassing sweep. The last time it had been was swept in the postseason was 1981 by the Islanders. In 1979, it lost all four to the Canadiens.

Only four teams have ever come back from a 3-0 disadvantage in Stanley Cup history, but the list begins with the Maple Leafs in 1942. Toronto was 3-0-1 against Florida in the regular season but three of the four games went to overtime.

Woll started in goal in place of Ilya Samsonov, who suffered an upper-body injury in Game 3. Woll was 16-4-1 with the AHL Marlies this year and 6-1 in bit action with Toronto.

He entered Game 3 early in the second period after Samsonov was hurt and stopped 18 of 21 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss.

He played a strong and effective game, aided by the Maple Leafs’ best defensive effort of the postseason. Woll finished with 24 saves.

Earlier in the day, the Panthers were listed by a Las Vegas oddsmaker as a 1-to-9 favourite to win the series.

“We are not paying attention to the odds,” said Morgan Rielly, the Toronto defenceman. “When you are in this position it is a bit of a surprise. We are here for a reason and I think we understand what we need to do to claw our way out of it.

“It’s not a position you would choose to be in but we are here and we’re fighting. We are not going to go down easy. We have to believe in one another and go out there and work and see what happens.”

Toronto eliminated Tampa Bay in six games in the first round to win its first playoff series since 2014. It was outplayed in each of the first three games by Florida, which surprised Boston, the league’s best team in the opening round.

The Panthers had won six straight entering the contest. The Maple Leafs had won just once in regulation time during the postseason.

Fans held signs that said “We Want Florida” to poke fun at the crowd at Maple Leafs Square that chanted exactly that after the first-round victory.

They got the Panthers all right and until Wednesday it had been ugly.

Sheldon Keefe, the Toronto coach, expected a better effort in Game 4.

“The group is far from finished in terms of its approach and its mentality,” he said earlier in the day. “They are excited to get out and play and bring this thing back to Toronto.”

Florida expected the same.

“Regardless of where the series is at, we know they are going to come out and give their best effort and so will we,” Josh Mahura, a Panthers defenceman, said after the morning skate. He had a shiner over his left eye from when he was struck in the face by a puck shot by Nylander in Game 2. “We are prepared to play our best game of the series. They are going to come out firing and we have to make sure we are ready to match that.”

Chances were limited for both teams in the first period by tight forechecking from each side. The Panthers got a late power play when Justin Holl was called for cross-checking but failed to cash it in.

John Tavares and Nylander each took two shots, while Auston Matthews and David Kampf had one each. Mitch Marner did not have a shot on goal but was engaged nonetheless with four hits.

Luck finally took a turn in Toronto’s favour early in the second period. A puck in the Panthers’ zone caromed off an official’s leg to Nylander in front of the net. Nylander squibbed it through Bobrosvky, his third goal of the playoffs and first since Game 2 of the first round.

That ended a string of 54 consecutive shots without a goal in the series by the team’s top forwards – Auston Matthews, Marner, Nylander and Tavares.

The Maple Leafs went up 2-0 in the third on a long wrist shot by Marner with 9:57 to go. Soon after that a tripping penalty on Alexander Kerfoot gave Florida a man advantage and Sam Reinhart jammed a puck past Woll off a rebound to make it 2-1 with 7:46 left.

Bobrovsky has been spectacular for the Panthers. He surrendered just two goals in each of his first three starts and has stopped 91 of the 97 shots he has faced for a .938 save percentage. He was great again – in one case a victim of bad luck – and stopped 23 of 25 attempts.

The game ended with a scrum behind the Maple Leafs net and a handful of players mixing it up.

There is sure to be more of that in Game 5.

