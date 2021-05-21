Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares discharged from hospital, out indefinitely

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) is helped on to a stretcher after being injured in a collision with Montreal Canadiens forward Corey Perry (94) during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff action in Toronto on May 20, 2021. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has been discharged from hospital, one day after leaving the ice on a stretcher in the aftermath of a collision.

The club says Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael’s Hospital and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team doctors.

The Leafs say he was thoroughly examined by the hospital’s neurosurgical team and the club’s medical director.

The club says Tavares will be out indefinitely.

The 30-year-old centre crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period of Thursday’s playoff series opener and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell.

Tavares gave a thumbs up as he was wheeled off the ice and transported to hospital.

The Canadians beat the Leafs 2-1 in Game 1. Game 2 is Saturday in Toronto.