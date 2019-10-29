Toronto Maple Leafs fall to Washington Capitals in gritty contest

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) battles with Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway (21) during a scrum at Scotiabank Arena. Washington defeated Toronto in overtime. John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

There was too little of a power play and too much of Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson for the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night.

The Washington Capitals won a gritty, chippy game with 59.8 seconds left in overtime on the Russian superstar’s second goal of the contest. Carlson also scored twice, and Auston Matthews had two goals for Toronto.

The loss was the fourth in five games for the Maple Leafs, who fell to 6-5-3 on the season. The Capitals improved to 9-2-3 and are 7-1-1 on the road. It was their second win against Toronto this season. Carlson had a goal and two assists on Oct. 16 in Washington.

Toronto put on its best performance of the season, but there are no feel-good losses for a team that expected to contend for a Stanley Cup. The Maple Leafs need to right themselves before they fall into a deeper funk. An opportunity to snap out of it awaits when they travel to Philadelphia to play the Flyers on Saturday.

Toronto went 1 for 8 on a power play that is more slap stick than slap shot four weeks into the NHL season. Boos rained down in the second period when it struggled to get the puck out of its end on its fifth man-advantage of the evening.

The Maple Leafs are now 9 for 45 with the advantage, which hasn’t been much of one at all.

Carlson, who entered the night tied for second in scoring in the leraue, whistled a wrist shot past Frederik Andersen in the first period and a slap shot beyond him in the second. He has points in 12 of 14 games and 24 for the season.

"He is good, eh?” Toronto coach Mike Babcock mused earlier in the day. “He is long. He is smart. He is heavy. He shoots it. He is good without it. He is good with it. He is a good player and he plays with good players.”

Ovechkin, who shoots so hard that it looks like he is going to hurt himself, scored both the tying and winning goals. He has 72 points in 49 career games against Toronto. He has more goals (41) against the Maple Leafs than any other active player, and set up one of Carlson’s goals as well. Nicklas Backstrom added three assists.

Matthews, who is becoming Toronto’s version of Mr. October, rung up his 10th and 11th goals. In four years, he has 37 in 46 games in the first month of the season.

For once, the Maple Leafs had the decent start that Babcock and his players have yammered about for weeks.

Forty seconds into the game, Andreas Johnsson took a pass from behind the net from Matthews and deposited the puck past Braden Holtby for a 1-0 lead. It is only the fourth time all season that Toronto has scored first, and it came on its first shot.

It was mostly a plodding, tightly played first period, and then evolved into a free-wheeling, exciting contest.

Toronto presented a bit more of an edge to its play. Early on, Alexander Kerfoot set the tone when he upended Evgeny Kuznetsov and sent the Capitals centre flying head-first into the boards. In the third, Matthews had his helmet knocked off in a scrum in front of Washington’s net.

Hitting hard all night, the teams combined for 34 minutes in penalties. Two came in overtime, which was played almost entirely in Toronto’s end of the ice.

Kerfoot, who has been a pleasant surprise since he was acquired in a trade with Tyson Barrie for Nazem Kadri, was 15-7 in face-offs. Backstrom, who is pretty good at it, was 8 for 17 for Washington.

After playing 12 times in 23 days, including four sets of back-to-backs, the Maple Leafs had two days off and looked better rested. The busy start has left little time for practice. There is more of an opportunity now to fix mistakes -- of which there have been plenty.

Defenceman Travis Dermott played his first game of the season for Toronto after undergoing shoulder surgery in the off-season. He was welcomed by fans holding signs along the boards before the game.

“It has been way too long,” Dermott said earlier Tuesday. "I think it is the longest time I have ever been away from the game. Being back is what I have been thinking about and dreaming about for the last six months.

“I have been mostly in the gym. That’s a long way to what a game is like. The whole thing is a little frustrating.”

Frustration is nearing a boiling point for the Maple Leafs at this point. Their anticipated march to the post season has hit a rough patch.