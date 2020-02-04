Toronto Maple Leafs recall Kasimir Kaskisuo after Frederik Andersen injury

Open this photo in gallery Kasimir Kaskisuo skates in warm-ups prior to a game against the New York Islanders at the Nassau Coliseum on Nov. 13, 2019 in Uniondale, N.Y. BRUCE BENNETT/Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo from their American Hockey League affiliate after starting netminder Frederik Anderson was hurt during a loss to Florida on Monday night.

Andersen stopped seven of eight shots in the opening period against Florida, but was forced into concussion protocol after getting bumped into at least twice – with the worst coming on a collision with Panthers centre Frank Vatrano late in the first period.

Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said his No. 1 goalie passed concussion protocol, but didn’t know if he would practise Tuesday before the Leafs fly to New York for a meeting with the Rangers on Wednesday. The Leafs’ busy week also includes a home game against Anaheim on Friday and a visit to Montreal on Saturday.

Michael Hutchinson replaced Andersen on Monday.

Kaskisuo made his first career NHL start in November when he allowed six goals in a loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The native of Finland is 12-7-2 with a 2.67 goals-against average and .912 save percentage this season for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.