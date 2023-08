Open this photo in gallery: Easton Cowan puts on a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft on June 28, in Nashville, Tenn. The Leafs have signed Cowan to a three-year, entry-level contract.George Walker IV/The Associated Press

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed first-round draft pick Easton Cowan to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Maple Leafs selected the 18-year-old forward with the 28th overall pick at the 2023 NHL draft.

Cowan, from Mount Brydges, Ont., had 20 goals and 33 assists in 68 regular-season games with the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights last season.

He added nine goals and 12 assists in 20 playoff games.

Cowan was named to the OHL’s 2022-23 second all-rookie team.