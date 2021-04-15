Toronto Maple Leafs sign forward Rodion Amirov to entry-level deal

Open this photo in gallery Russia's Rodion Amirov reacts after scoring a goal during IIHF U18 World Championship at Fjallraven Center, Ornskoldsvik, Sweden on April 28, 2019. TT NEWS AGENCY/Reuters

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Rodion Amirov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 19-year-old had nine goals and four assists in 39 games with Ufa Salavat Yulayev of Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League this past season.

He also made nine playoff appearances for the team, where he was kept without a point.

Story continues below advertisement

Amirov served as Russia’s alternate captain at the 2021 world junior championship. The Russians finished fourth in the tournament.

The Maple Leafs selected Amirov in the first round (15th overall) of the 2020 NHL draft.

The six-foot winger will join the Toronto Marlies, the Maple Leafs’ American Hockey League affiliate, and the Maple Leafs development program following the completion of visa and quarantine requirements.