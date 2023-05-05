In what can only be described as a hockey miracle, the beloved Toronto Maple Leafs have advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs.

Lifelong fans, all too familiar with heartbreak and disappointment, are having a moment.

To celebrate this achievement – and all the years spent poring over the archives of what got this team to this taste of victory – The Globe and Mail is collecting your best Leafs facts.

We want the deep-cut tidbits of Leafdom you throw out over the drone of other fans living your dream. Do you know at which minute the Leafs’ last Stanley-Cup-winning goal was scored? The make of stick the goal scorer was using? We want to know. Submit your trivia intel about the country’s hardest team to love in the form below.

