Caught up in the excitement of the Toronto Maple Leafs advancing to the second round of NHL playoffs for the first time since 2004, The Globe asked readers to submit their most-obscure facts about the team’s 105-season run.
Now, it’s your turn to test your Leafs knowledge against the rest of the superfans out there while there’s still some hope left.
c. 1942. Down 3-0 in the final against the Detroit Red Wings, the Leafs won game four 4-3 in overtime and went on to win the next three games to take home the Stanley Cup championship.
d. Mike Rodden. Rodden coached the Argonauts in 1920 and 1926, and coached the Toronto St. Patricks, just before the club was renamed The Maple Leafs.
b. Bill Barilko. Barkillo scored an infamous goal to win the Stanley Cup in 1951, but the season would be his last. The Tragically Hip's song tells the story of how he died.
b. Dave Williams. Williams played 407 games and got 1,670 penalty minutes. Second to Tie Domi, who racked up 2,265 penalty minutes in his 777 games for the Leafs.
c. Billy Harris. Billy Harris, born in 1935 played in the NHL from 1955 to 1969. Billy Harris, born in 1952 played in the NHL between 1972 and 1984.
d. Ian Turnbull. Turnbull scored 22 goals and got 57 assists for a total of 79 points during the 1976-77 season.
a. Bill Carson. Carson scored 20 goals for the Leafs in the 1927-28 season.
d. Hayley Wickenheiser. The Leafs hired Wickenheiser as assistant director of player development, a skills coach for the team's prospects, in 2018. Wickenheiser was promoted to assistant general manager in 2022, becoming the fourth woman to be named an assistant GM in NHL history.
a. 6. Mats Sundin, Brian Leetch, Ron Francis, Joe Nieuwendyk, Edward "Eddie" Belfour and Pat Quinn were members of the 2004 team, and are in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
d. Somethin' Stupid by Nancy and Frank Sinatra was the top song on the Billboard Magazine Hot 100 from April 15 to May 6 in 1967, the year the Leafs last won the Stanley Cup.