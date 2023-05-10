Skip to main content
Caught up in the excitement of the Toronto Maple Leafs advancing to the second round of NHL playoffs for the first time since 2004, The Globe asked readers to submit their most-obscure facts about the team’s 105-season run.

Now, it’s your turn to test your Leafs knowledge against the rest of the superfans out there while there’s still some hope left.


1 Which season was the only time the Leafs completed a reverse sweep in the Stanley Cup final?
a. 1918
b. 1949
c. 1942
d. 1967

c. 1942. Down 3-0 in the final against the Detroit Red Wings, the Leafs won game four 4-3 in overtime and went on to win the next three games to take home the Stanley Cup championship.

2 Who coached both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Argonauts franchises?
a. Bud Riley
b. Bob O'Billovich
c. Forrest Gregg
d. Mike Rodden

d. Mike Rodden. Rodden coached the Argonauts in 1920 and 1926, and coached the Toronto St. Patricks, just before the club was renamed The Maple Leafs.

3 Which Leafs defenceman is the Tragically Hip's song Fifty Mission Cap dedicated to?
a. Keith Magnuson
b. Bill Barilko
c. Bryan Marchment
d. Bryan McCabe

b. Bill Barilko. Barkillo scored an infamous goal to win the Stanley Cup in 1951, but the season would be his last. The Tragically Hip's song tells the story of how he died.

4 Which Maple Leafs player has the second-most penalty minutes in franchise history?
a. Wendel Clark
b. Dave Williams
c. Tie Domi
d. Tim Horton

b. Dave Williams. Williams played 407 games and got 1,670 penalty minutes. Second to Tie Domi, who racked up 2,265 penalty minutes in his 777 games for the Leafs.

5 The Leafs had two players with the same name wear the same number, 15, for the team between 1955 and 1984. What was their name?
a. Allan Stanley
b. Dave Fortier
c. Billy Harris
d. Ron Low

c. Billy Harris. Billy Harris, born in 1935 played in the NHL from 1955 to 1969. Billy Harris, born in 1952 played in the NHL between 1972 and 1984.

6Who holds the Leafs' record for most points in a single season by a defenseman?
a. Tim Horton
b. Borje Salming
c. Morgan Rielly
d. Ian Turnbull

d. Ian Turnbull. Turnbull scored 22 goals and got 57 assists for a total of 79 points during the 1976-77 season.

7 Who was the Toronto Maple Leafs' first 20-goal scorer?
a. Bill Carson
b. Charlie Conacher
c. Busher Jackson
d. Ted Kennedy

a. Bill Carson. Carson scored 20 goals for the Leafs in the 1927-28 season.

8 Which woman has held the most-senior coaching position in the team's 105 seasons?
a. Cassie Campbell
b. Angela James
c. Geraldine Heaney
d. Hayley Wickenheiser

d. Hayley Wickenheiser. The Leafs hired Wickenheiser as assistant director of player development, a skills coach for the team's prospects, in 2018. Wickenheiser was promoted to assistant general manager in 2022, becoming the fourth woman to be named an assistant GM in NHL history.

9 How many members of the Leafs' 2003-04 second-round advancing team are in the Hockey Hall of Fame?
a. 6
b. 2
c. 7
d. 3

a. 6. Mats Sundin, Brian Leetch, Ron Francis, Joe Nieuwendyk, Edward "Eddie" Belfour and Pat Quinn were members of the 2004 team, and are in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

10 Which song was at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 music chart when the Leafs last won the Stanley Cup?
a. Love Will Tear Us Apart by Joy Division
b. I'll Never Smile Again by Tommy Dorsey
c. Heartaches by Ted Weems
d. Somethin' Stupid by Nancy and Frank Sinatra

d. Somethin' Stupid by Nancy and Frank Sinatra was the top song on the Billboard Magazine Hot 100 from April 15 to May 6 in 1967, the year the Leafs last won the Stanley Cup.

