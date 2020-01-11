 Skip to main content

Hockey

Toronto Marlies assistant coach Rob Davison released from hospital

Marty Klinkenberg
Toronto Marlies assistant coach Rob Davison has been released from a Texas hospital following an overnight stay.

The 39-year-old suffered a prolonged grand-mal seizure in the dressing room prior to a game scheduled Friday night between the American Hockey League’s Marlies and the Texas Stars at HEC Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

The coach was taken to the hospital immediately and received urgent care and treatment, the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team’s parent club, said Saturday. His condition has now stabilized enough to where he could be released.

A grand-mal seizure causes a loss of consciousness and violent muscle contractions. Also known as a generalized tonic-clonic seizure, they are caused by abnormal electrical activity throughout the brain.

Davison will return to Toronto today along with a member of the Marlies medical staff and will be away from the team indefinitely on medical leave.

The seizure occurred in front of players and staff and so troubled them that the organization decided not to play against the Stars. The AHL awarded the Texas team a 1-0 forfeit victory.

