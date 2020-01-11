 Skip to main content

Hockey

Toronto Marlies assistant coach Rob Davison rushed to hospital, game with Texas Stars postponed

Cedar Park, Texas
The Canadian Press
Marlies assistant coach Rob Davison experienced a medical emergency ahead of Toronto’s game against the Texas Stars on Friday night, leading to the postponement of the American Hockey League game.

The incident occurred in the visitors dressing room at HEB Center, the home of the Stars.

Davison, 39, was immediately transported to hospital where he is being evaluated and will remain under medical supervision.

The Marlies, who are the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, asked for the game to be postponed in the wake of the incident.

“Following what happened tonight with Rob in front of our players and staff, I consulted with Laurence Gilman, Greg Moore and the leadership group of the Marlies,” said Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas. “I was informed by the leadership group that the entire team was in a state of shock and not comfortable proceeding with tonight’s game. We fully support our players and staff in this matter.”

