 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Toronto Six re-sign NWHL MVP Mikyla Grant-Mentis

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Six forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis tied for the NWHL regular-season lead in points with five goals and four assists in six games.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Toronto Six have re-signed forward Mikyla Grant-Mentis, who was the National Women’s Hockey League’s most valuable player this past season.

The Six, the lone Canadian team in the six-team league, enters its second season in 2021-22.

Grant-Mentis, 22, tied for the NWHL regular-season lead in points with five goals and four assists in six games in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Story continues below advertisement

The five-foot-eight forward from Brampton, Ont., had a goal and an assist for the Six in a 6-2 Isobel Cup semi-final loss to eventual champion Boston Pride in Brighton, Mass.

“It was important for me to re-sign because first, we didn’t win the cup, which is definitely something we want to do next year, and we never really got to play at home,” Grant-Mentis said Wednesday in a statement from the Six.

“I’m just looking forward to playing at home, getting the Toronto fans and everyone behind us and then going for that Isobel Cup that we missed out on last year.”

After concluding her four-year college career at Merrimack, Grant-Mentis played two games for the NWHL’s Buffalo Beauts at the end of the 2019-20 season and had two goals and an assist.

She then signed with the expansion Six.

“Mikyla Grant-Mentis is our secret weapon,” Six president Digit Murphy said. “Regardless of playing her on the wing or in the middle, she is an offensive threat, she anticipates well and is a constant threat to opponents.

“She has a special talent that you can’t teach.”

Story continues below advertisement

Grant-Mentis was the first Black player to be named league MVP in the NWHL’s six-year history.

She also earned the NWHL’s award for newcomer of the year.

She was one of six players to earn the league’s Foundation Award for applying core values of hockey to her community and growing and improving hockey culture.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies