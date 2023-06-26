The Isobel Cup champion Toronto Six have signed Emma Woods to a one-year contract extension.

Woods, from Burford, Ont., had 10 goals and 13 assists in 24 games last season – the best of her Premier Hockey Federation career to date.

The forward also scored the overtime winner against Connecticut in the second game of the semi-final series.

Woods joined the Six in its inaugural 2020 season and has served as an alternate captain for three seasons.

She finished third in points for the team last season and says she’s looking to build on that showing.

Her professional career started with two seasons overseas competing with the Shenzhen KRS Vanke Rays in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League from 2017 to 2019, before joining Leksands IF of the Swedish Women’s Hockey League from 2019 to 2020.