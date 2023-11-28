The Professional Women’s Hockey League’s season openers are set.
Toronto will host New York in an afternoon game at the Mattamy Athletic Centre on Jan. 1 to open the regular season.
Montreal will visit Ottawa at TD Place on the evening of Jan. 2, while Minnesota is set to visit Boston on Jan. 3 at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell.
New York will have its home opener Jan. 5 against Toronto at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. Minnesota plays its first home game against Montreal on Jan. 6 at Xcel Energy Center.
Montreal will be the last to have its home debut with a Jan. 13 clash against Boston at Verdun Auditorium.
The facilities hosting the teams’ home openers will be among the primary venues for each team, according to the PWHL.