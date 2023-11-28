Open this photo in gallery: Toronto's Jocelyne Larocque races down the ice during training camp in Toronto, on Nov. 17.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

The Professional Women’s Hockey League’s season openers are set.

Toronto will host New York in an afternoon game at the Mattamy Athletic Centre on Jan. 1 to open the regular season.

Montreal will visit Ottawa at TD Place on the evening of Jan. 2, while Minnesota is set to visit Boston on Jan. 3 at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell.

New York will have its home opener Jan. 5 against Toronto at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. Minnesota plays its first home game against Montreal on Jan. 6 at Xcel Energy Center.

PWHL unveils jerseys for inaugural season

Montreal will be the last to have its home debut with a Jan. 13 clash against Boston at Verdun Auditorium.

The facilities hosting the teams’ home openers will be among the primary venues for each team, according to the PWHL.