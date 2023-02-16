Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre will co-host the semi-finals of the Premier Hockey Federation’s Isobel Cup next month.

The PHF announced Thursday that Toronto and Boston would each host a best-of-three semi-final series at the conclusion of the 84-game regular season.

The Toronto series is scheduled to start March 17, a day after the Boston semi-final kicks off.

The winners of the semi-finals will meet in a single-game championship final on March 26, at a neutral site location to be determined later.

The seven-team PHF includes two Canadian squads: the Toronto Six and the Montreal Force.

Heading into the weekend’s games, the Boston Pride topped the PHF table with 49 points, one more than the Six. Both teams have already clinched playoff berths.

The Force were fifth with 19 points.