Toronto’s PWHL team inches closer to winning first post-season playoff series as it skates 2-0 past Minnesota

Open this photo in gallery: PWHL Toronto forward Jesse Compher (18) celebrates her first goal of the playoffs during third period action as PWHL Toronto takes on PWHL Minnesota during the 2024 PWHL playoffs at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto on May 10, 2024.Sammy Kogan/The Globe and Mail

Goalie Kristen Campbell has yet to surrender a playoff goal, as her Toronto PWHL team is now right on the doorstep of winning its first post-season series.

Top-seeded Toronto has a chance to sweep Minnesota on Monday when its first playoff series in the inaugural PWHL post-season swings to Saint Paul.

Jesse Compher tipped in the game winning goal with just over a minute left in the match as Toronto earned a 2-0 plus a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five semi-final series.

It was the 11th straight home victory for the Toronto club, dating back to Jan. 26, and the fifth shutout of the season for the goalie Campbell, who kicked out 21 saves for her second straight playoff shutout.

For a second time in this series, the teams played before a packed house of 8,581 inside Coca-Cola Coliseum, just the PWHL’s second visit to the venue. This time, the fans waved white playoff towels.

Minnesota changed up some lines, hoping to shake loose something they couldn’t find in the first game, when they lost 4-0 in Toronto on Wednesday. They also swapped their goalie for Game 2, starting Maddie Rooney instead of Nicole Hensley.

The visitors looked feistier to start Game 2, perhaps less travel weary than they had been two days earlier. Per PWHL rules, top-seeded Toronto got to choose its first-round playoff opponent – and picked Minnesota – so the team from the state of hockey was still feeling a little slighted by that.

The two played to a scoreless first period. Toronto had a big chance halfway through the first period, when Sarah Nurse scooped up a turnover and raced in, flanked by Natalie Spooner. But Minnesota blueliner Sophie Jaques interrupted the play by tripping Nurse.

Those two players later collided hard along the wall in the second period, with Nurse curling up uncomfortably on the ice before getting up slowly and coasting gently off the ice, seeming to favour her right lower body. Nurse visited the bench and took a little extra time before her next shift.

If she was ailing when she returned, it didn’t show. She was flying, and had several prime scoring chances.

Asked on TV before the third period about the hit, Nurse said “the refs are letting everything fly at this point, so what can you do?”

Spooner, the PWHL’s regular season scoring champion, got loose for one of her speedy signature drives to the net late in the second period, but Minnesota dragged her down.

Campbell and Rooney were making duelling saves at both ends. Fans once again serenaded Toronto’s netminder – the league’s winningest – with chants of “SOUP,” and some held up giant soup can signs.

It remained scoreless after two.

In a frenetic third period full of scoring chances on both sides, Renata fast delivered a shot from the point with 1:25 on the clock, and Compher directed it past Rooney, who had 28 saves in a standout performance.

After Minnesota pulled Rooney, Hannah Miller scored an empty-netter as insurance for the Toronto win.

Now the series is off for two days while the teams travel to the U.S.

Boston leads Montreal 1-0 in the other PWHL semi-final series, and their series resumes on Saturday night in Laval, Que.