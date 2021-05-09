 Skip to main content
Tortorella out after six years as Columbus Blue Jackets coach

Mitch Stacy
COLUMBUS, Ohio
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella stands in the bench during the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on May 7, 2021. Tortorella is parting ways with the team after a six-year tenure.

Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Columbus Blue Jackets have mutually agreed to part ways with John Tortorella, the franchise’s winningest coach, following a six-year tenure, the team announced Sunday.

General manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced the decision a day after the Blue Jackets (17-26-12) finished last in the Central Division, concluding their season with a 5-4 overtime win against Detroit.

The 62-year-old Tortorella was in the final season of his contract.

Tortorella led the Blue Jackets to four straight playoff appearances after the team qualified for the post-season just twice in its first 15 seasons. The Blue Jackets also won their first playoff series in team history with a four-game sweep of the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning in a 2019 first-round series.

The Blue Jackets went 227-166-54 under Tortorella, including a team-best 50-24-8 finish in 2016-17.

Tortorella is from Boston and ranks first among U.S.-born coaches in career wins with a 673-541-169 record. He coached Tampa Bay to a Stanley Cup title in 2004, and he also coached the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

