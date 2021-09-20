 Skip to main content
Travis Zajac signs one-day contract to retire as a New Jersey Devil

NEWARK, N.J.
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

New Jersey Devils' Travis Zajac during a game against the Boston Bruins, in Boston, on March 7.

Michael Dwyer/The Associated Press

Long-time New Jersey Devils centre Travis Zajac has retired.

Zajac signed a one-day contract with the Devils on Monday so he could retire as a member of the organization where he spent all but 27 games of his 15-year career.

The 36-year-old Zajac plans to remain with the Devils in a player development and consulting role. He also will help to develop the club’s youth hockey initiatives.

“As a kid playing hockey on the outdoor rinks in Winnipeg, I dreamt about playing in the NHL,” Zajac said in a statement. “Growing up the oldest of four boys, it was the perfect hockey environment. Thanks to my parents’ unwavering support in our lives, that dream became a reality. Then, I got to live that childhood goal for 15 years with the Devils.”

The 20th player taken in the 2004 draft, Zajac played in 1,037 career regular-season games and had 203 goals and 349 assists. He served as an assistant captain in seven of his last eight seasons.

Zajac finished his career with the New York Islanders after a trade in early April. He played 13 regular-season games (one goal, one assist) and 14 playoff games (one goal, one assist) for the Islanders.

