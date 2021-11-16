Los Angeles Kings defenseman Dion Phaneuf plays against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, on Feb. 15, 2018. Phaneuf announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday.Gene J. Puskar/The Associated Press

It was 2015 and Mitch Marner was at his first NHL training camp. Only a few months earlier he had been drafted by the Maple Leafs in the first round after two stellar seasons with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League.

He watched as his teammates boarded a charter flight from Toronto to Halifax. He had no idea where he was supposed to sit.

“I was a little nervous and had my head down,” Marner recalls. “Then Dion [Phaneuf] called me over to take the seat beside him. We talked about London, watches and cars. He put me at ease. I appreciated it.”

Phaneuf was the Maple Leafs captain at the time and one of the league’s most accomplished defencemen. He announced his retirement on Tuesday.

“It is a special day for me and my family,” Phaneuf said. He was honoured in a ceremony at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night before Toronto’s encounter with the Nashville Predators. “I am proud to come back to Toronto and am very excited about the evening. I know it is something I will never forget.”

Phaneuf is 36 and last played in a game in 2019 for the Los Angeles Kings. He waited through COVID-19 to officially say he was entering retirement. Brendan Shanahan, the president and alternate governor of the Maple Leafs, arranged the pre-game celebration.

“I want to thank Brendan and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment,” Phaneuf said. “It was a huge honour to be the captain here to say the least, and that’s why I wanted to come back.”

Born in Edmonton, Phaneuf was taught to skate on the family’s backyard rink by his mother, Amber, a former figure skater. He was drafted during the first round by the Calgary Flames in 2003 and went on to play for Toronto, Ottawa and Los Angeles in a career that spanned 14 years.

A rugged, hard-nosed player, he was a three-time NHL all-star, scored 40 or more points five times and 50 or more twice. He played a total of 1,103 games between the regular season and playoffs, and averaged more than 23 minutes of ice time.

“In the last couple of weeks, I’ve done a lot of reflecting,” Phaneuf said during a morning gathering with journalists at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. “I’ve been very fortunate to make a living in this great game and I have enjoyed the journey.

“There are highs and lows at every stop. To not win a Stanley Cup is one of the regrets. To be named the captain of a historic, Original Six franchise is one of the highlights.

“I played the game hard and played the right way and I hope I am remembered that way.”

Phaneuf also played for Canada internationally five times, winning gold and silver medals at the world junior championships in 2004 and 2005, and a gold at the world championships in 2007.

At the world juniors in 2005, he famously delivered one check that took out two Russian players – an accomplishment that is remembered as the “Double Dion.”

“I look back on my career and the opportunity I had being able to represent Canada,” Phaneuf said. “There is no greater honour than when you put that emblem on your chest.”

He was known for a booming slapshot – with Calgary in 2008, he broke a pane of glass behind the opposing team’s net twice in one period.

“He wasn’t much fun to play against,” said Sheldon Keefe, the Toronto head coach and a former NHL player. “I remember that.”

As a young minor-league coach, Keefe recalls being asked to help during a Maple Leafs’ intrasquad scrimmage. His job was to let the defencemen onto the ice.

“He was a veteran guy and captain of the team,” Keefe said. “But he sat asking me questions and waited for his name to be called despite his status. You kind of expect a guy like that to just jump over the boards himself but he didn’t. He was very respectful.”

Tributes to Phaneuf poured in over social media.

“Congratulations to Dion Phaneuf on his retirement,” said Marc Methot, a defenceman who played against him with several teams and with Phaneuf in Ottawa. “He was my first NHL fight and I despised playing against him. Once I got to know him, I realized how great a teammate he was. Very funny, vocal, an awesome leader, and now a good friend.”

Phaneuf lives in Los Angeles with his wife, the Calgary-born actress Elisha Cuthbert, and their four-year-old daughter. He has spent time over the last two years job-shadowing Shanahan in Toronto.

“The game has given me so much, I want to give back in some capacity,” he said. “But I have a young daughter now – I take her to school every day – and that is my priority for the time being.”

Morgan Rielly, the Toronto defenceman and alternate captain, thanked Phaneuf for taking him under his wing.

“When I got here at 19, he was someone I looked up to and I still do today,” Rielly said. “I liked the way he carried himself, the way that he handled his career, the way that he treated people.

“The way he went about his business is something I always admired. I was pretty lucky to learn from a guy like that.”

Marner didn’t make his NHL debut until after Phaneuf was traded to Ottawa, but remembers him still for his kindness.

“I was a fan growing up,” Marner said. “Unfortunately, I didn’t get to experience him very much.”