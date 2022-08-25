Team Canada celebrates after winning gold at the IIHF Women's World Championship, in Calgary, on Aug. 31, 2021.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Troy Ryan will coach the Canadian women’s hockey team through to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, Italy.

Ryan’s contract has been extended four years, Hockey Canada announced Thursday.

He coached Canada’s women to gold medals in both the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and the 2021 world championship in Calgary.

The 50-year-old from Spryfield, N.S., was behind Canada’s bench in its 2022 world championship opener Thursday against Finland.

Ryan was an assistant coach of the Canadian team that lost the 2018 Olympic final to the United States in a shootout.

He was promoted from assistant to head coach midway through the 2019-20 season when he replaced Perry Pearn.