Hockey Two all-Canadian matchups set for first night of 2019-20 NHL season

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press
Comments
The Leafs and Senators will faceoff in Toronto on the first night of the upcoming NHL season.

Four Canadian teams will be in action on the first night of the 2019-20 NHL season on Oct. 2.

The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators and the Edmonton Oilers entertain the Vancouver Canucks in two of the four contests on the first night of the 1,271-game schedule.

The NHL announced home openers for all teams Friday and will unveil the full schedule on Tuesday.

Also on the first night of the season, the St. Louis Blues open defence of their Stanley Cup title against the visiting Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights host the San Jose Sharks in a rematch of a first-round playoff series.

The Calgary Flames’ home opener is Oct. 5 against Vancouver, while the Senators play their first game in Ottawa the same day against the New York Rangers.

The Canucks open their home schedule Oct. 9 against the Los Angeles Kings. One night later, the Winnipeg Jets play their home opener against the Minnesota Wild and the Canadiens play their first game in Montreal against the Detroit Red Wings.

