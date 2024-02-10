Skip to main content
Daniel Rainbird
Montreal
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery:

Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin (91) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, February 10, 2024.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at Bell Centre.

Thomas Harley also scored for Dallas (32-14-6), while Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment pitched in with two assists each.

Starter Jake Oettinger made 18 saves after sitting out a 5-4 Stars loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Nick Suzuki — with a goal and an assist — and Juraj Slafkovsky replied for Montreal (21-22-8), which lost its first game since the NHL all-star break.

Mike Matheson had two assists and Cole Caufield extended his point streak to a career-high 11 games with a helper on Suzuki’s goal.

Sam Montembeault stopped 35 shots in his second straight start.

Canadiens forward Alex Newhook played his first game since Nov. 30 due to a high ankle sprain. The 23-year-old had three shots and a hit while centring Montreal’s third line.

After a scoreless first period, Montreal opened the scoring 38 seconds into the second when Caufield’s perfectly timed bank pass sent Suzuki on a partial break before the captain rifled a shot over Oettinger’s right shoulder.

A few minutes later, the Canadiens had a 35-second span to forget.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard ran into teammate Joel Armia in the neutral zone and appeared to buckle his right leg in the process.

While Harvey-Pinard struggled to get off the ice and into the locker room, Harley beat Montembeault five-hole for his 13th of the season to even the score at 3:51. The Stars gained the lead 24 seconds later as Seguin finished off a feed from Duchene in front of the net.

The Canadiens later announced Harvey-Pinard would not return because of a lower-body injury.

Montembeault kept the Canadiens in the game as the Stars dominated the shots 21-7 in the period.

Seguin, however, doubled Dallas’ lead with 2:15 remaining off another Duchene feed in front.

Slafkovsky got one back under a minute later, scoring in a third straight game from a sharp angle for his 10th of the season. The 2022 first-overall pick has 16 points in his last 22 games.

Jake Evans took a double-minor penalty in the third period for high-sticking Joe Pavelski, sending Dallas on a four-minute power play with six minutes left in the game.

The Canadiens, however, had the majority of Grade A chances during the penalty kill. Matheson, after a feed from Brandon Gignac, hit the post on a deke to the backhand.

Later, Armia broke in all alone but sailed his shot over the net.

Montreal pulled the goalie for an extra attacker with a minute left, but didn’t manage to generate any offence as Dallas held on for the win.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host the St. Louis Blues in the second game of a back-to-back Sunday.

Stars: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Report an error

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe