Maksym Kukharenko scored in the first period, Ivan Bilozerov added an insurance marker in the third and netminder Matvii Kulish stopped every shot he faced as Ukraine Team Select defeated the Romania Wolves 2-0 on Monday at the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament.

Team Ukraine Select, made up of 11- and 12-year-old Ukrainian refugees who had been scattered across Europe by war, received a thunderous welcome from fans.

On Saturday Team Ukraine beat the Boston Junior Bruins 3-1 in the tournament’s M13 AA Division.

The renowned hockey tournament includes more than 2,200 players from 15 countries spanning three continents and has been attended in the past by all-time greats such as Wayne Gretzky and Guy Lafleur.

On Friday, Quebec Premier Francois Legault encouraged Quebecers to show support for the Ukrainian team and called it a “unique moment” for the young players.

Patrick Dom, general manager of the Quebec tournament, said he could have never imagined the type of response generated by the Ukrainian team’s participation.

“If for the time that they’re going to be here, they just can forget what’s going on over there and where they live that’s what we want,” Dom said. “They will remember this for the rest of their life.”

The tournament runs until Feb. 19.