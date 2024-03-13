Hockey championships follow Camaryn Baber and his family.

His father Brad, helped his hometown Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds win the 1991-92 Ontario Hockey League title and the 1992-93 Memorial Cup. Camaryn hopes to win his second University Cup championship with the University of New Brunswick Reds this weekend.

“It’s been an awesome ride,” said the 22-year-old Baber, whose Reds enter the eight-team University Cup on a 44-game win streak. “You couldn’t ask for a better environment, coming to the rink daily with your friends. We’re such a close team.

“Everybody hates to lose. We’re so competitive, even at practice. Nobody likes to do pushups when you lose a drill.”

On Wednesday, Baber and the Reds had their final pre-tournament practice at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, formerly Maple Leaf Gardens. The venue hasn’t hosted a University Cup since Guelph knocked off UNB 4-3 in 1997.

UNB has won the national title nine times since, eight under its current coaching guru, Gardiner MacDougall. He was fêted with Canadian coach-of-the-year honours for the third time on Wednesday.

When MacDougall met with Baber two years ago in his final season of junior, split between the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit and London Knights, the decision was easy to move to Fredericton and attend UNB.

As a bonus, Cole MacKay also joined the Reds. MacKay and Baber grew up around the corner and have known each other since pre-kindergarten at St. Paul’s in the Sault.

“We didn’t know Gardiner was talking to the two of us at the same time,” said Baber, whose dad is now a staff sergeant with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service. “But to experience this together has been crazy. How cool is it to play with someone years after we played Timbit hockey together?”

Although he deflects the praise, MacDougall deserves credit for the Reds’ incredible run.

After their last defeat, a 6-5 loss in double overtime to Saint Mary’s in Halifax during the second game of the 2023 Atlantic final, UNB quickly rebounded and hasn’t looked back since. They clinched the conference title at home just two nights later and then won three straight games to claim the University Cup title.

The Reds rolled to a perfect 30-0 record this past season, added another five exhibition wins against non-conference schools and secured a smooth five victories in a row to claim their sixth straight Atlantic title.

“It’s a privilege to coach this team,” said the 64-year-old MacDougall, who also took over the Saint John Sea Dogs on an interim basis in May, 2022 and led them to a Memorial Cup championship a few weeks later.

“We’ve been fortunate to attract character people who love the game. We have a lot of leaders here. We ask a lot, but we want to make their time here the best moments of their lives.”

MacDougall became the winningest coach in Canadian university history on the final day of the regular season with his 489th victory. But he quickly shifted credit to his assistant coaches Brad Good, Rob Hennigar, Charlie Cameron, Cam Braes and goalie guru Kyle MacDonald.

Baber believes MacDougall’s teams have been such a force because he demands improvement every day. As the head coach puts it, “I think consistency is the mother of excellence, and incremental improvement is the father.”

“That’s his drive, to make people better and keep the environment positive,” Baber said. “It’s a joy to be around and a pleasure to be part of.”

UNB opens the tournament with a quarter-final matchup against Brock on Thursday, followed by Toronto Metropolitan University playing host to Calgary. On Friday, Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières plays Moncton, and McGill matches up against UBC.

The winners advance to Saturday’s semi-finals and the final is set for Sunday.