Open this photo in gallery: University of New Brunswick Reds celebrate their victory after USports University Cup men's university hockey final against the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières Patriotes 4-0, in Toronto on March 17.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The University of New Brunswick Reds are perfect.

With a 4-0 win in the U Sports men’s hockey final over the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières Patriotes at the Mattamy Athletic Centre on Sunday, the Reds have completed a flawless season – winning all 38 games through the regular season, Atlantic University Sport playoffs and national tournament.

“I don’t think a person would dream this up in his wildest dreams,” UNB head coach Gardiner MacDougall said. “Truly, a special group. They’ve set new standards not only for our program, but for U Sport.”

UNB shut out each of its opponents and scored 15 goals en route to the national title. It also outshot its opponents by 69 shots. It was the first time a team did not allow a goal in tournament history.

The Reds have now won five national championships in the past seven full U Sports seasons as they assert their place as the top program in the country.

McGill beat Toronto Metropolitan University 3-1 for the bronze medal earlier Sunday.

In U Sports women’s hockey, the Concordia Stingers played the Toronto Varsity Blues for the championship in Saskatoon late Sunday night. The Montreal Carabins beat the Waterloo Warriors 2-1 in a shootout in the bronze-medal game earlier Sunday.

Going into the game UQTR head coach Marc-Etienne Hubert said attempting to take down the Reds would be “one of the biggest challenges in the history of the program.”

“Have you ever seen a season like that from a team in university hockey?” he said.

For some of the UNB players, the flawless season hasn’t quite sunk in yet.

“It’s pretty surreal what we just did,” Reds forward Brady Gilmour said. “I’m just insanely proud of this group now.”

They celebrated the win with warm embraces and joyful smiles as some players brought beer cans onto the ice to chug down.

Despite finishing with a silver medal, the Patriotes secured their third consecutive podium placement at the tournament – winning gold in 2022 and bronze in 2023.

Midway through the first frame, Gilmour brought the rowdy UNB fans to their feet with the opening goal.

Gilmour poked a loose puck at the opposing blueline to teammate Austen Keating who then returned the favour with a pass to give the goal scorer a breakaway. Gilmour didn’t get all of his shot while in alone, but it was enough to beat UQTR netminder Alexis Gravel to give the Reds the lead.

Less than eight minutes later, the UQTR deficit was doubled. Gilmour, Keating and Cody Morgan connected on a crisp tick-tack-toe passing play to put the Reds up by a pair.

“Our whole line was clicking,” Keating said.

The second frame opened with the fan bases from both sides trading chants in support of their respective teams as the atmosphere at Mattamy grew more tense.

After a mundane 15 minutes in the middle period, play ramped up after UNB defenceman Kade Landry found himself in the penalty box for cross-checking.

The following UQTR power play threatened, but UNB goaltender Samuel Richard held the door shut – as he did throughout the weekend.

Richard started every game in the national tournament for the Reds after only appearing in two of their five AUS playoff games, where he posted a .935 save percentage. Meanwhile, UNB backup’s netminder for the national tournament, Griffen Outhouse, had a .950 save percentage through his three playoff appearances.

“Our mentality … was one game at a time,” Richard said. “Even if it’s 4-0, we’re going to battle to not give up any goals and try to get one more.”

The Patriotes increased their intensity in the third period in search for the answer, but it was all for naught.

Keating scored the insurance marker and put the game to bed with the third UNB strike – as well as his third point of the evening. He picked up the puck along the boards from behind Gravel’s net then roofed his second of the tournament with a backhand shot.

Isaac Nurse then added the empty-netter with 37 seconds left on the clock.

Keating said the group in the Reds locker room was a “family.”

“I think that was a big key to our success this year,” he said. “That family that had that brotherhood.”

With the season being a resounding success in all areas for the Reds, the expectations for next season have grown larger.

“We haven’t thought that too far ahead yet,” Keating said. “Obviously that is something special that has never been done before and I think that is what makes this moment so much greater.”