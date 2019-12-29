 Skip to main content

Hockey

U.S. grabs first place in Group B at world juniors with 5-3 win over Russia

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic
The Canadian Press
Arthur Kaliyev and Nicholas Robertson scored goals six seconds apart late in the second period to help lift the United States past Russia 3-1 on Sunday at the world junior hockey championship.

The six seconds between goals matches the world junior record set by Finland on Dec. 30, 1979 against Switzerland. A mark that was later matched by Russia on Dec. 29, 2005 against Latvia.

With the win, the United States (2-0-0-1) moves into first place in Group B — which also features Team Canada (1-0-0-1).

Kaliyev scored his second of the game at 1:20 of the third period to put the game out of reach. American forward Trevor Zegras added two helpers — he leads the tournament with seven assists.

Alexander Romanov replied with the lone goal for Russia (1-0-0-2).

After scoring a shutout against the Canadians on Saturday, Amir Miftahkov turned aside 15-of-18 shots before being pulled early in the third. Yaroslav Askarov stopped all six shots he faced in relief.

Spencer Knight made 25 saves in victory. The Americans have now won five in a row against the Russians at the world junior hockey championship.

Team USA converted on just one of their six power-play opportunities, while Russia failed to convert on five tries with the man advantage.

FINLAND 7 KAZAKHSTAN 1

TRINEC, Czech Republic — Patrik Puistola recorded two goals and an assist in Finland’s 7-1 rout over Kazakhstan. Puistola, a third-round pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2019, leads the tournament with four goals and seven points through three games.

Kristian Tanus and Matias Maccelli each added a goal and an assist for Finland (2-0-1-0).

Kari Piiroinen made 21 saves in victory, while Roman Kalmykov turned aside 27-of-34 shots for Kazakhstan (0-0-0-3).

Andrei Buyalskiy was the Kazakhs lone goal scorer.

The Finns have now won all eight world junior games they’ve ever played against Kazakhstan. With this latest loss, the Kazakhs will play in the relegation round for the second straight year.

