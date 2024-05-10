U.S. punches ticket to Para hockey’s gold-medal game

The United States will be playing for gold Sunday at the World Para Ice Hockey Championship at WinSport Arena.

The team, which advanced to its ninth straight gold-medal game with a 3-1 win over Czechia in Friday’s semi-final, will either face Canada or China, who are squaring off in Friday’s second semifinal.

Malik Jones of the U.S. national team, scored the go-ahead goal with 7:01 remaining in the game.

“It was a challenging environment for us today, we struggled to finish a few chances and weren’t able to get any cushion early,” said U.S. coach David Hoff. “But I thought that we were in such a tough environment in the third and we were able to finish and pull through, I think it showed a lot of character from our guys.”

Chris Douglas opened scoring for the U.S. 8:56 into the contest when he capitalized on a one-timer from the slot after the puck was poked off the stick of Declan Farmer.

At the 5:11 mark of the final frame, Martin Zizlavsky scored to tie the game at one apiece.

Jones put the U.S. back in front with 7:01 to play in the contest when he batted home the go-ahead goal from just outside the crease after gathering a loose puck from a scrum out in front.

With time expiring, Douglas iced the game for the U.S. with an empty-net goal.

The U.S. outshot Czechia 22-7, and went 1-for-3 on the power play. Czechia went 0-for-3.