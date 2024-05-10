Skip to main content
U.S. punches ticket to Para hockey’s gold-medal game
Calgary
The Canadian Press

The United States will be playing for gold Sunday at the World Para Ice Hockey Championship at WinSport Arena.

The team, which advanced to its ninth straight gold-medal game with a 3-1 win over Czechia in Friday’s semi-final, will either face Canada or China, who are squaring off in Friday’s second semifinal.

Malik Jones of the U.S. national team, scored the go-ahead goal with 7:01 remaining in the game.

“It was a challenging environment for us today, we struggled to finish a few chances and weren’t able to get any cushion early,” said U.S. coach David Hoff. “But I thought that we were in such a tough environment in the third and we were able to finish and pull through, I think it showed a lot of character from our guys.”

Chris Douglas opened scoring for the U.S. 8:56 into the contest when he capitalized on a one-timer from the slot after the puck was poked off the stick of Declan Farmer.

At the 5:11 mark of the final frame, Martin Zizlavsky scored to tie the game at one apiece.

Jones put the U.S. back in front with 7:01 to play in the contest when he batted home the go-ahead goal from just outside the crease after gathering a loose puck from a scrum out in front.

With time expiring, Douglas iced the game for the U.S. with an empty-net goal.

The U.S. outshot Czechia 22-7, and went 1-for-3 on the power play. Czechia went 0-for-3.

