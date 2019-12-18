 Skip to main content

Hockey

U.S. takes 2-0 lead in women’s hockey Rivalry Series with Team Canada

Kevin Bissett
MONCTON, N.B.
The Canadian Press
Team Canada's Ann-Sophie Bettez celebrates a goal on Team USA's Aerin Frankel in second period Rivalry Series women's hockey action in Moncton, N.B. on Tuesday, Dec.17, 2019.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Canada’s women’s hockey team fell 2-1 to the United States Tuesday night in Moncton, N.B., and now trail their five-game Rivalry Series two games to none.

The U.S. got on the scoreboard early at 2:43 of the first period. Abby Roque of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., scored on the team’s first shot on goal – beating Canadian netminder Ann-Renee Desbiens stick side.

Alex Carpenter extended the U.S. lead at 14:09 of the first. Carpenter easily found the back of the net following a quick pass from Kelly Pannek through the crease.

Canada got on the scoreboard midway through a chippy second period. Ann-Sophie Bettez of Sept-Îles, Que., deflected the puck past American goaltender Aerin Frankel.

The U.S. team captured the series opener 4-1 over Canada on Saturday in Hartford, Conn.

USA Hockey and Hockey Canada established the Rivalry Series last season to further showcase the women’s national teams. Canada won the inaugural series, 2-1.

“The Rivalry Series provides an opportunity to continue to build the intense rivalry we have established with the United States through world championships and the Olympics, while giving us the chance to showcase our game and inspire the next generation as they watch their hockey heroes,” said Gina Kingsbury, Hockey Canada’s director of women’s national teams.

There was a friendly wager between Kevin Skillin, U.S. consul-general in Halifax, and Dawn Arnold, mayor of Moncton, in place for the game. With the U.S. win, Arnold must present Skillin with a bottle of Canada’s finest maple syrup.

The Rivalry Series continues in 2020 with games on Feb. 3 in Victoria, Feb. 5 in Vancouver and Feb. 8 in Anaheim, Calif.

