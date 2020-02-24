 Skip to main content

Vancouver Canucks acquire goalie Louis Domingue in deal with Devils

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

New Jersey Devils goaltender Louis Domingue watches play during a game against the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 18, 2020, in St. Louis.

Billy Hurst/The Associated Press

With Jacob Markstrom nursing a lower-body injury, the Vancouver Canucks have added some goaltending insurance.

The club acquired Louis Domingue from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for minor-league goalie Zane McIntyre just before Monday’s 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline.

Markstrom missed practice Monday and is flying back to Vancouver to be re-evaluated Wednesday. Thatcher Demko is Markstrom’s backup.

Domingue is expected to join the team in Montreal and back up Demko on Tuesday night against the Canadiens.

Since being traded to the Devils from the Tampa Bay Lightning in November, Domingue has split time between New Jersey and the club’s American Hockey League affiliate in Binghamton, N.Y.

In 16 games with New Jersey this season, Domingue is 3-8-2 with a 3.79 goals-against average and .882 save percentage.

Domingue, 27, is 58-57-10 with a 3.05 GAA and .904 save percentage in 138 career NHL games with Arizona, Tampa Bay and New Jersey.

McIntyre has played the entire season with Utica of the AHL.

