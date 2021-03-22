 Skip to main content
Vancouver Canucks claim another Leaf off waiver wire, picking up forward Travis Boyd

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor (81) stickhandles past Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Jimmy Vesey (26) and Travis Boyd (72) in the first period at Scotiabank Arena on March 13, 2021.

Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Vancouver Canucks have claimed centre Travis Boyd off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boyd has three goals and five assists in 20 games this season. The Maple Leafs placed him on waivers Sunday with Wayne Simmonds set to return from a broken wrist.

Boyd, who was in his first season with the Leafs, has 11 goals and 28 assists over 105 career games with Washington and Toronto.

Boyd is the second player the Canucks have claimed off waivers from Toronto over the past week. Vancouver picked up former Toronto forward Jimmy Vesey on Thursday.

