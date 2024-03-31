The Vancouver Canucks have officially secured a spot in the NHL playoffs, thanks to some help from their Western Conference opponents.

The Canucks (45-20-8) were off Saturday, but clinched their berth after the Vegas Golden Knights edged the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in overtime and the slumping San Jose Sharks posted an improbable 4-0 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Vancouver has not played a post-season game since the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season when they made it through qualification in the Edmonton bubble, dispatched the Blues in first-round action before being ousted by the Golden Knights in a seven-game second-round series.

The Canucks have not hosted a playoff game since 2015 when they faced the Calgary Flames in a first-round matchup.

Vancouver currently sits atop the Pacific Division, four points up on the surging Edmonton Oilers.

The Canucks will be back in action Sunday afternoon when they host the Anaheim Ducks.