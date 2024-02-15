Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet says he’s open to a reunion with Phil Kessel, but he’s prioritizing his team.

Kessel skated with the Vancouver Canucks’ AHL affiliate on Wednesday in Abbotsford, B.C.

He played all 82 regular-season games with the Golden Knights during their Stanley Cup run last season.

Kessel was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015, where he went on to win his first two Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.

Kessel was not made available to media.

The forward has 413 goals and 579 assists in his career.

Tocchet said Kessel has been out of the game for several months, which could mean an extended conditioning streak.

“Jim [Rutherford] wanted to give him a shot, he’s going to have to go down there for a while and see where he’s at, he’s been out for 10 months,” said Tocchet.

“For me, it’s just a look, I’ll see what transpires.”