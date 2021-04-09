 Skip to main content
Vancouver Canucks GM says players are ‘mostly on the other side’ of major COVID-19 outbreak

The Canadian Press
Vancouver Canucks players are pictured outside the closed box office at Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver on April 8, 2021.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning says the players who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 are recovering and the team still intends to play a full season.

An outbreak ripped through the team over the past week and a half with 25 people – 21 players and four coaching staff – testing positive, and one additional player being deemed a close contact.

Team physician Dr. Jim Bovard says the impacted players had a range of symptoms but no one needed to be hospitalized.

Benning says the players are “mostly on the other side” of the illness now, though some have family members who are still sick.

He says team doctors and staff will meet with health officials Friday to discuss when the Canucks can reopen their facilities and get players back on the ice.

The Canucks have seen six games postponed since the outbreak began, but Benning says he still expects to play all 56 games on the pandemic-condensed schedule.

