Vancouver Canucks sign Braden Holtby to two-year deal

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Braden Holtby stops a shot against the New York Islanders during a game at Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 20, 2020, in Toronto.

Elsa/Getty Images

The Vancouver Canucks have made a change in net, signing goaltender Braden Holtby to a two-year deal worth US$8.6 million.

The move means Vancouver is moving on from star netminder Jacob Markstrom, who hit the free-agent market on Friday.

Holtby, 31, has spent his entire decade-long career with the Washington Capitals, winning a Stanley Cup with the club in 2017-18.

The native of Lloydminster, Sask., is a five-time all-star, and posted a .916 save percentage with a 2.53 goals-against average and 282-122-46 record during his time in Washington.

Holtby struggled last season, however, and his save percentage fell to .897 with a 3.11 goals-against average.

He’s likely to backup Vancouver’s up-and-coming netminder Thatcher Demko, who stole a pair of games for the Canucks in their playoff run this summer and had a 13-10-2 record with a .905 save percentage in regular-season play.

Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a release that the team is pleased to add the “experienced and established goaltender” to the roster.

“Braden is a Stanley Cup champion, brings leadership and has demonstrated the ability to rise to the occasion in big games. He will be an important part of our team,” he said.

The Canucks also locked up Tyler Motte on Friday, signing the depth centre to a two-year deal worth $2.5 million.

Motte put up eight points (four goals, four assists) in 34 regular-season games with the Canucks last season. He also, had a solid playoff run, adding five points (four goals, one assist) in 17 appearances.

