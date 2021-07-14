 Skip to main content
// //

Vancouver Canucks unveil branding for new Abbotsford AHL affiliate

ABBOTSFORD, B.C.
The Canadian Press
The Vancouver Canucks’ new American Hockey League affiliate will be called as the Abbotsford Canucks.

The club announced the team’s name on Instagram Wednesday with a short video showcasing its “Johnny Canuck” logo.

The image features a bearded lumberjack wearing skates and carrying a hockey stick, and utilizes the Vancouver Canucks’ green and blue colour scheme.

The Abbotsford Canucks’ dark jersey will be primarily “field green” and its light jersey will be “mountain white,” with the sleeve stripes forming the letter A to represent Abbotsford.

The Canucks announced in May that they were relocating their AHL team from Utica, N.Y., to Abbotsford, located about 70 kilometres southeast of downtown Vancouver.

Abbotsford was previously home to the Abbotsford Heat, the Calgary Flames’ AHL affiliate from 2009 to 2014.

