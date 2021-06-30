Vasilevskiy slams the door on Habs as Lightning take a 2-0 series lead

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Vasilevskiy slams the door on Habs as Lightning take a 2-0 series lead

Marty Klinkenberg
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) deflects a shot by Montreal Canadiens right wing Corey Perry (94) during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/The Associated Press

The Canadiens played outstanding on offence and better \on defence but still came up short against the Lightning in the Stanley Cup finals on Wednesday at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa.

Tampa Bay got goals from Anthony Cirelli, Blake Coleman and Ondrej Palat and brilliant goaltending from Andrei Vasilevskiy in a 3-1 victory to take control of the best-of-seven series.

The defending champions head to Montreal for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday. Teams that win the first two meetings during the final have gone on to win 46 of 51 times. This is the first time Montreal has fallen behind in a series 2-0 during its postseason run.

Story continues below advertisement

Vasilevskiy won the goalie duel with Carey Price for the second time in a row. The big Russian withstood a barrage of 43 shots and only let in one by Nick Suzuki. Price, who allowed five goals on 26 shots in the opening game on Monday, gave up three on 23 attempts.

“I thought we played a heck of a hockey game tonight,” Corey Perry, Montreal’s 36-year-old winger, said. “At the same time, it wasn’t enough. We just have to find another gear.

“The playoffs are so close. It comes down to a bounce here or there or a timely goal. The difference between teams is minimal.”

It looked like the Canadiens would head into the dressing room with the score tied 1-1 after 40 minutes. Instead, Coleman scored a spectacular goal, his first in 19 games. The Tampa Bay centre was falling to the ice when he swiped the puck past Price only two seconds before the teams headed for their dressing rooms.

“It is definitely something you don’t want to do,” Shea Weber, Montreal’s captain, said. “You don’t want to give up a goal in the first or last minute of a period.

“Overall I think we played a pretty solid game all around. We made a few mistakes that cost us. I think we deserved a little better. They are a very opportunistic team.”

The Canadiens entered the game 11-2 during the playoffs when they have scored first and felt it was critical to get a good start on Wednesday. They did that, outshooting the Lightning 13-6 over the first 20 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

Vasilevskiy, who faced only 19 shots in the first game, stopped a backhand on a rush by Suzuki from nine feet away a little more than two minutes after the puck drop, and a wrist shot from close in by Tyler Toffoli later on during a 2 on 1.

The Canadiens were controlling the play when Cirelli directed what looked like a harmless shot at the net from 59 feet away with 13:20 left in the second period. The puck squeezed through several bodies and eluded Price. Suddenly, Tampa Bay had a 1-0 lead.

A roughing penalty on Mikhail Sergachev gave Montreal a man advantage with 9:57 remaining in the second period. Thirty-three seconds later Suzuki beat Vasilevskiy with a backhand that went through his legs. At that point, Montreal had 23 shots to the Lightning’s eight.

Suzuki, a 21-year-old centre, was held without a shot in Monday’s first game. He was easily the best skater on the ice on Wednesday. He had nine shots, two hits, one take-away and went 6-4 in the faceoff circle.

He was happy the Canadiens played better, but disappointed as well.

“I thought we had a good bounce-back game,” Suzuki said. “We had a lot of good chances. We have to find a way to put the puck in the net, myself included.”

Story continues below advertisement

Palat scored unassisted with 4:18 left to put the game out of reach.

Price was sharper than he was on Monday. He stopped Kucherov, who leads all scorers during the playoffs with 30 points, on three shots in the first period alone.

Tampa Bay failed to score on two power plays in the first, and Montreal missed a golden opportunity when Sergachev was sent to the box for four minutes spanning the end of the first and start of the second. Canadiens centre Phillip Danault was the victim and went to the bench with blood running out of his nose.

The first game between them was a fast, hard-hitting affair. It was really the first time this postseason that an opposing team outworked the Canadiens and matched their bruising style of play.

Brendan Gallagher’s face is covered with gashes and red marks and welts as the result of his team’s deep run in the postseason. On Monday night he skated off in the third period with blood dripping from his forehead after he was thrown face-first to the ice by Sergachev. Gallagher said Tuesday that he was evaluated for a concussion both at the time of the incident and again the following morning and was cleared to play.

“I took a pretty good shot,” Gallagher said following the morning skate. “The ice is pretty hard, but I felt fine and am ready to move on.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gallagher is just 5 feet 9 and 183 pounds but in Game One took on the six-inch-taller and 30-pound-heavier Sergachev during a fracas in front of the Lightning’s net.

“He is that in-your-face guy who is not going to be stopped even after his face is cross-checked into the ice,” acting head coach Luke Richardson said. He has filled in behind the Montreal bench since the team’s interim head coach, Dominique Ducharme, tested positive for COVID-19 during the semi-final round. “The picture [afterward] looked vicious, but Brendan had a smile on his face and said he was okay. He definitely leads by example with the energy and the battle level that he has. The guys love that about him.”

The Canadiens had right wing Joel Armia back in the lineup after he was replaced by Jake Evans in Game 1. Armia was placed on the NHL COVID protocol list Sunday but was removed Monday and flew on Monday on a private jet to Tampa.

The Lightning was without forward Alex Killorn, who sustained an undisclosed injury in the series opener when he blocked a shot by Montreal defenceman Jeff Petry.

The Canadiens entered the night 11-2 when they have scored the first goal during the playoffs and 1-4 when the opposition gets on the board before them. Make that 1-5 now.

The series heads to Montreal now, where thousands of fans have been jamming the streets outside the Bell Centre. The Canadiens hoped to have more than 3,500 spectators in the rink on Friday but a request to do so was turned down on Wednesday by government officials in Quebec. The team wanted the limit imposed as a precaution against COVID-19 raised to 10,500.

Story continues below advertisement

That won’t happen, but they will welcome a return home and Ducharme’s return to the bench after a period of isolation. The better performance in Game Two also has them feeling more optimistic.

Perry spoke to his teammates in the dressing room following the defeat. He won a Stanley Cup while with the Anaheim Ducks.

“The message was to not stop doing what we have been doing throughout the playoffs,” Perry said. “You continue to do the things that got you here, and you have success.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies